HKTDC and Hang Seng Bank's InnoClub celebrates exceptional local entrepreneurs – BusinessNews.ph

InnoClub, a platform co-created by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hang Seng Bank We are pleased to announce the three winners of the inaugural InnoClub Awards, for start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Hong Kong’s leading online medical platform iMeddyF&B Industry Game Changer demorder And fast growing biotech start-up decode cure They have been recognized for their phenomenal achievements in healthcare, F&B and biotech respectively with the awards given on the final day of HKTDC’s annual Entrepreneur Day.

Established in 2021, InnoClub supports over 1,000 start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the GBA with their digital transformation and competitiveness, while fostering Hong Kong’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation and technology (I&T) development. Apart from business matching, InnoClub organizes gatherings, seminars and innovation showcases to facilitate exchange of ideas and collaboration among its members. Marking the platform’s second anniversary, the awards recognize the achievements of InnoClub members.

Mr. Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC said, “HKTDC provides comprehensive support to SMEs and start-ups throughout the year, helping them transform and grow and take advantage of emerging opportunities. InnoClub recognizes Hong Kong’s tremendous progress in I&T and contributes to the continued growth of the sector. Inaugural InnoClub Award recipients iMeddy, DimOrder and Decode Cure represent the latest generation of innovators in Hong Kong, reflecting our city’s position as a regional I&T hub.

Mister gilbert leeHead of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank said: “With our long-term presence in the local market and a strong network in the GBA, Hang Seng Bank is dedicated to supporting the growth of start-ups.” -Ups and SMEs. InnoClub, which we established in partnership with HKTDC, provides a unique platform to foster the development of its members. We provide comprehensive support including networking, business matching, tailored banking services and marketing. Award winners exemplify the ways in which InnoClub enables its growth. We aspire to take InnoClub further and drive more success stories like the award winners.”

spotlighting emerging talent

iMeddy has been honored InnoClub GBA Innovator Awardwhich recognizes a start-up that has made a significant contribution to I&T in the GBA, developing new and innovative products, services or technologies that are making a positive impact on the region.

As more young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong are venturing into the GBA, where a large number of retirees have chosen to spend their retirement in the region, iMedi took advantage of the opportunity to meet their medical needs.

The company has launched an online hospital in Nansha, Guangzhou. Their innovative digital platform enables Hong Kong doctors to serve as paramedics in their hospitals. It also enables the seamless transport of medicines legally registered in the GBA in Hong Kong, providing reassurance and familiarity to patients accustomed to receiving care from Hong Kong doctors. With the strong support of the Hong Kong SAR Government to GB entrepreneurs, iMeddy aims to expand its services to include Chinese medicine.

Mr. Stepan Tsoi, “We are grateful to benefit from InnoClub’s practical and hands-on support, which sets it apart from other start-up organizations,” said Co-Founder and Marketing Director of iMedi. With InnoClub’s sponsorship and network, iMeddy was able to provide online Chinese medicine consultations to assist the elderly through community organizations. In the coming years, we aspire to expand our services in the GBA and expand our reach to Southeast Asia with the continued support of InnoClub.”

second winner demorder is a recipient of innoclub Industry Impact Awards, This recognition is given to a start-up that has made a significant contribution to an industry through its innovations while demonstrating leadership, creativity and expertise in its field.

DemOrder has developed a system that covers everything from food ordering and check-out to restaurant management and ingredient purchasing. With the support of AI and big data, it is helping restaurants realize their business expansion plans, automate their marketing strategies and supply chain management.

Mr. Tim Lee, “Since the F&B industry is indispensable to our daily lives, it is important for us to address the problems common to many restaurants, so that the F&B industry can collectively move forward,” said the co-founder of Demorder. . With over 1,500 customers currently, Dimorder is excited to create remarkable social impact in Hong Kong. Additionally, we hope to expand into the emerging markets of Southeast Asia, aiming to become not only a service provider, but also build a landmark F&B ecosystem.

Third and final prize, InnoClub Rising Star AwardRecognizes an emerging start-up that has shown exceptional promise and potential to be a future leader in its field by demonstrating creativity, leadership and commitment to innovation.

Award recipient Decode Cure aims to develop an accurate, fast and user-friendly diagnostic solution to identify pathogens using combined techniques of bioinformatics and big data analysis., Nearing the end of its four-year R&D phase, the biotech firm’s advanced technology detects complex disease-causing pathogens like pneumonia and Alzheimer’s within 24 hours. During the pandemic, it contributed to the Hong Kong SAR Government’s sewage surveillance program, a cost-effective measure that allows monitoring of variants with the lowest impact on the community. This technology reduces the time to obtain results by 10 days compared to clinical data.

Dr Bin YeThe founder of Decode Cure said: “In InnoClub, there are a lot of companies in early development stages. They have great technologies and I believe that our company can use some of the technologies from these companies for our commercial and marketing use. As we are bringing our product to market, we can directly reach more potential customers thanks to the large membership and clientele of InnoClub and Hang Seng, making this a great vehicle and opportunity.

(left to right) Nancy ChengPrincipal, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, Hang Seng Bank; Alex WongHead of Sales and Customer Coverage of Business Banking of Hang Seng Bank; stepan tsoiCo-Founder and Marketing Director, iMeddy; gilbert leeHead of Strategy and Planning and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank; Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director, HKTDC; GBA Innovator Award Awardee, Industry Impact Award Awardee tim lee, Co-Founder, Dimorder; Honored with Rising Star Award Dr Ye BinFounder, Decode Cure; smiley lameDirector, Merchandise Business & Innovation and Director, External Relations celebrate the exceptional achievements of award winners at the InnoClub Awards The InnoClub GBA Innovator Award goes to iMedi, which has launched an online hospital in Nansha, Guangzhou, to meet the medical needs of young entrepreneurs and retirees in the GBA, providing reassurance and comfort to patients accustomed to receiving care from Hong Kong doctors. Provides familiarity. Dimorder is a recipient of the InnoClub Industry Impact Award. Their system incorporates AI and big data, helping restaurants realize their business expansion plans. With 1,500 customers, the company’s ultimate goal is to build a landmark F&B ecosystem The InnoClub Rising Star Award goes to Decode Cure, which uses bioinformatics and big data analysis to detect pathogens that cause complex disease like pneumonia and Alzheimer’s in less than 24 hours. This contributed to the Hong Kong SAR Government’s sewage surveillance program, reducing the time to detect variants by 10 days

