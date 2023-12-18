HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI or the Institute), is the only qualifying institute in Hong Kong and Mainland China (Mainland) for internationally recognized Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Secretaries. Governance Professionals Qualifications is pleased to announce a new senior appointment which will be effective from 1 January 2024:-

Dr Gao V FCG HKFCG(PE) has been appointed the new Chief Representative of HKCGI Beijing Representative Office. He will take over from Kenneth Jiang FCG HKFCG (PE), the current Chief Representative of HKCGI Beijing Representative Office, who will retire at the end of 2023.

The HKCGI Council and Secretariat would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Jiang for his valuable contribution to the development of the Institute in the Mainland during more than 19 years of dedicated work. They wish Mr. Jiang a wonderful retirement and look forward to his continued support as a senior member of HKCGI in the years to come.

The Council also warmly welcomes Dr. Gao on joining the Secretariat, and looks forward to the impact and achievements he will undoubtedly make in his new role.

Dr. Gao is qualified as a lawyer in China and has over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and management of foreign-listed companies. He will build on HKCGI’s thought leadership and research strengths in the Mainland as well as assist HKCGI Chief Executive Eli Pang FCG HKFCG (PE) in his management role.

Biography of Dr. Gao

Dr. Gao has extensive experience in corporate finance and management of foreign-listed companies. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board Secretaries Committee of the China Association for Public Companies from November 2015 to November 2018. He served as a director of Sinotrans Air Transportation Development Co., Ltd. (a company previously listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). Stock code: 600270)) from November 2011 to June 2019. He also served as the General Manager (responsible for overall operations and management) and Legal Representative of the company from January 2016 to June 2019 and January 2017 to August 2019, respectively. He served as Board Secretary and Company Secretary of Sinotrans Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 0598) from January 2003 to December 2016, and General Counsel from January 2010 to June 2019. He served as the board secretary and head of the finance team of Zhongguancun. Sci-Tech Leasing Company Limited from June 2019 to February 2021, and Company Secretary from June 2019.

Dr. Gao first joined the HKCGI Council in 2013 and served as Vice President from 2014 to 2020 and 2022 to 2023.

About HKCGI

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), formerly known as the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institute in Hong Kong and Mainland China for internationally recognized Chartered Secretaryship and Chartered Governance professional qualifications.

With over 70 years of history and as the Hong Kong/China division of the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute’s reach and professional recognition extends to all nine divisions of CGI with approximately 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one of CGI’s fastest growing divisions, with a current membership of over 7,000 graduates and 2,600 students, with significant representation in listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI’s mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognized thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes a comprehensive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders.

Better administration. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

