Hive3 launches to connect brands with leading AI creatives

By now, brands and individuals know that they can find freelance creatives to work on projects for them on platforms like Fiverr or even on major social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and .

But generative AI has changed the game. This technology is quickly becoming a standard creative tool, thanks to text-to-image generators like OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, Ideogram, and text-to-video and image-to-video products. As Runway’s Gen2 and Pika Labs.

With all of these new tools powering already widely viewed and unprecedented creative projects on the web, brands may be unsure who and where to turn when looking for creatives who have command of GenAI.

That’s the problem Forum3 is hoping to solve. The two-year-old digital tech startup based in Seattle, Washington was co-founded by former Starbucks chief digital officer (and creator of the popular Starbucks Rewards mobile app) Adam Brotman with former Microsoft innovation advisor Andy Sack. CEO Satya Nadella, both of whom serve as co-CEOs of the new venture.

Gamifying AI-generated brand assets with cash rewards

The forum’s new online platform Hive3 was unveiled in preview in summer 2023. It was essentially created to simplify the process of connecting brands with experienced and dynamic AI creatives, offering different time-box challenges in which creatives will compete to create the best asset. for a given brand in exchange for cash prizes. Winners are chosen by Hive3’s community and/or a panel of judges.

Since that time, Hive3 has hosted 10 “community-driven challenges” for brands. Today, the platform is launching to the public and with it is “Season One,” a series of “approximately 30 back-to-back contests” for different brands held weekly, according to the site. “To qualify for the playoffs, you have to finish first, second or third in one of these.”

According to the Hive 3 site, the AI ​​creatives that place first, second or third in each brand challenge will receive a share of the $5,000 pot, while playoff winners will receive grand prizes between $10,000 and $50,000.

While GenAI clearly shows huge potential and promise as a creative tool, some brands may be wary of acquiring it because of unresolved issues surrounding the data used to train the AI ​​models that power the technology. Given the legal issues, as well as the fact that the U.S. The Copyright Office has repeatedly ruled that GenAI artifacts cannot be copyrighted.

The first challenge for Crumble Cookies is coming on November 3, 2023

The first challenge is for white-hot dessert brand Crumble Cookies, and it begins this weekend, Friday, November 3, 2023, with a deadline of Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and a total prize pool of $5,000.

The actual task of the challenge has been pretty open so far, simply “Create an innovative advertising campaign for a fast-growing cookie company.”

Brotman said in a press statement, “The new digital transformation playbook starts with brands understanding how to use AI, and the Forum3 team is uniquely positioned to guide brands as they adopt this technology often Let’s navigate for the first time.” “We look forward to partnering with visionary brands like Crumble Cookies to generate new types of creative output, activate a community of customers, and enhance brand marketing using AI.”

Already, the Hive3 community has hired a roster of influential AI artists and designers to offer tutorials and advance the platform. heather cooper, Tatiana Siguleva, nicholas neubertAnd Ben Myhre.

“Platforms like Hive3 give creators the opportunity to use new skills along with generative AI technology to create complete projects with different tool stacks that mimic real-world activities with a competitive spirit,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to join Hive3 as a brand ambassador, and I look forward to helping more creators advance their skills using generative AI.”

