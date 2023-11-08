hits 10 million subscribers

now has more than 10 million subscribers, moving closer to its goal of 15 million by the end of 2027, the company said Wednesday.

In its third-quarter report, Co. said it added 210,000 net digital-only subscribers in the three months to September, bringing its total to 9.41 million, with 670,000 print subscribers.

The Times Company has focused on getting customers to sign up for more than one of its offerings, which include headline news reporting, cooking, games, the Wirecutter review site and sports news site The Athletic. The company said that of the 9.41 million digital-only customers, about 3.8 million have subscribed to at least two products.

Meredith Kopit Levien, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that third-quarter results showed that The Times’ “multiproduct bundle” is performing well and “puts us on a path to building a larger, more profitable company.” Will take it forward.” ,

Times Co.’s adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $89.8 million, up 30.1 percent from a year earlier. Total revenue was $598.3 million, up 9.3 percent from a year earlier.

The Athletic, which The Times Co. bought for $550 million in early 2022, reported an adjusted operating loss of $7.9 million for the quarter, an improvement from a loss of $12.1 million a year earlier. The Athletic has lost approximately $68 million since the acquisition. Times executives said at the time of the deal that they expected it would take three years for The Athletic to become profitable.

The Times said The Athletic’s quarterly revenue rose 45.8 percent year over year to $34.4 million due to an increase in subscribers and the introduction of display advertising.

The Times disbanded its sports desk in September, with reporters and editors transferred to other sections of the organization. Content from The Athletic, which operates separately from The Times’ main newsroom, is now used across The Times’s print paper and its digital reports.

Despite a challenging advertising environment across the industry, The Times reported a 6.7 percent year-over-year increase in digital advertising revenue to $75 million, which was also driven by new ad sales for The Athletic. Total advertising revenue increased 6 percent to $117.1 million.

Like other newspapers, The Times has also seen a steady decline in its print subscribers. Last year it suffered a loss of Rs 70,000.

For the final quarter of this year, the company expects total subscription revenue on an adjusted basis to grow 8 to 11 percent from a year ago, while it forecast single-digit percentage growth in digital advertising revenue.

Source: www.nytimes.com