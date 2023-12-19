Hitch Integrates Generative AI into Immutable Miniverse NFTs

Want to get the latest gaming industry news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters Here,

Hitch Interactive, a startup focused on AI, robotics, fintech, and the metaverse, has announced that it has integrated generative AI into Web3 technology in the form of its fungible Miniverse NFT.

The company has added Large Language Model (LLM) technology to its blockchain technology. The San Francisco company said the move, known as AI in Immutable Miniverse (AIIM), marks a big moment in NFT utility and functionality.

Hitch Interactive introduced the Immutable Miniverse Format (IMF) on its Hitch1999 platform, allowing immutable information to be embedded in programmable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The IMF standard lets users encode a spectrum of information, including data guidance LLMs, to engage in intelligent interactions with humans. The limited edition Yummy Hamo collection, part of the curated Gourmet Miniverse, now includes this unprecedented Generative AI functionality.

The AIIM service facilitates audience interaction within embedded NFTs. When accessing the Yummy Hamo NFT on the Hitch1999 site, viewers can inquire about the embedded information, initiating a conversation with the LLM. Importantly, the LLM deployed by Hitch Interactive is completely private, maintaining user privacy by not recording or sharing any user information. The scope of interaction is limited to the underlying information within the NFT.

“AI technologies are rapidly evolving and we are seeing extraordinary breakthroughs thanks to modern GPT models. However, most GPT products are centralized, and their answers to users’ questions are based on an average estimate of general knowledge on which models have been trained online,” Alan Yang, Hitch Interactive cofounder, said in a statement. “AI in Immutable Miniverses (AIIM) is a counter-balance to such centralized public AI services and provides an ideal union between modern AI technologies and the future of private and decentralized Web3 applications.”

Hitch Interactive’s AIIM service offers unique features compared to existing GPT services. This includes immutability, personalization, and decentralization. Embedded information is immutable and decentralized, which promotes personal interactions.

And Hitch said it can preserve privacy, because interactions within embedded information ensure user privacy while referencing public GPT services.

The roadmap ahead sees the unveiling of the Hitch Mint product, which builds on the initial Yummy Hamo NFT collection, allowing universal embedding. Hitch Mint will allow users to embed personal information into NFTs, expanding beyond the Yummy Hamo collection.

And Hitch said it could provide decentralization and privacy. Users can deploy a compact LLM service on their local computer, ensuring decentralized and private AI conversations.

Crystal Tang, CEO of Hitch Interactive, highlighted the unprecedented union of LLM and blockchain within the Yummy Hamo NFT, which promises rich future applications while maintaining user privacy.

“LLM and blockchain are two of the most exciting technologies on the market,” Tang said in a statement. “As the first NFT collection that carries the capabilities of both, Yummy Hamo NFT owners will be able to use the Hitch1999 site to unlock multiple future applications and preserve the rich knowledge of human users, while maintaining their privacy.” Kind of protected.”

The Hitch1999 platform provides a demo to explore LLMs embedded in the IMF standard. For a deeper dive into decentralized AI on Web3, visit Hitch1999. For a comprehensive view of Hitch Interactive’s offerings, explore Hitch Interactive’s portfolio.

Source: venturebeat.com