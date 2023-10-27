Hitachi Energy acquires EKS Energy for mobile grid systems and €5 million Smart Energy International

Image courtesy Hitachi Energy

Swiss tech major Hitachi Energy has acquired EKS Energy in a strategic move to add power & electronics and energy management software to its growing portfolio.

The move is expected to help them enter the global energy storage market, as Dutch company Scoon has announced a successful Series A raising for its offering, an AI-powered platform that enables on-site energy supply. It is expected to help in ‘reshaping’. ,

Hitachi Energy acquires EKS Energy

Tech major Hitachi Energy has announced the strategic acquisition of EKS Energy, adding its advanced power electronics and energy management software capabilities to Hitachi’s growing portfolio.

Hitachi Energy described the move as part of its strategy to meet global demand for battery energy storage solutions.

EKS Energy, based in Seville, Spain, was acquired from Switzerland-based company Povin LLC, a top global energy storage systems provider.

The investment also marks the establishment of a strategic partnership with Powin, which holds a significant ownership stake in EKS Energy.

Citing Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Hitachi Energy says that as the world moves towards more renewable energy sources, global demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) is increasing and could reach 20 million units per year by 2030. It is expected to increase by more than %. 2023 energy storage outlook,

By combining EKS Energy’s power electronics and advanced control capabilities with Hitachi Energy’s automation, software and systems integration offerings, the company seeks to strengthen its position as a leading technology provider in the renewable energy and BESS market.

Through the strategic partnership, Hitachi Energy and Povin aim to apply the strengths of the two firms to develop power conversion products specifically designed for next-generation energy storage systems.

Massimo Danieli, managing director of Hitachi Energy Grid Automation Business Unit, commented in a release: “New applications and use cases (for the BESS market) are emerging every day, driven by the increasing need for integration of renewable resources into the grid. Grid and electrification at the edge.

“EXEnergy has an impressive product deployment footprint in North America and Europe, and under Powin they have further expanded their global reach. With this significant addition to our portfolio, Hitachi Energy is poised to meet the demands of the rapidly growing global BESS market with speed and scale.

Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin, said: “We are proud of what we have developed with EKS Energy, including one of the world’s largest battery projects in history, the Waratah Super Battery (WSB), where “EKS Energy has unmatched power conversion systems.” Meet the high standards of performance of Australian grid operators.”

Nomura Greentech acted as exclusive financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling acted as legal advisor to Hitachi Energy.

Scoon Energy, an AI-powered software platform for clean mobile energy, has closed €5 million ($5.3 million) in Series A funding led by US VC Blue Bear Capital with participation from the Graduate Entrepreneur Fund.

Founded in 2017, Scoon Energy aims to reshape on-site energy supply by connecting users of traditional fossil fuel-powered generators with suppliers of clean mobile energy systems such as batteries, hydrogen and solar generators.

The company’s AI-powered software platform enables customers to select the best energy system for their specific needs, monitor their energy usage, and report on carbon savings.

According to the company, data-driven access to global energy systems, through the platform, will enable grid operators to enable flexibility in the power grid.

“Instead of relying on legacy infrastructure that may become obsolete, grid operators can deploy a mobile grid – mobile energy systems – to support or replace their electricity grid at scale,” the company said in a release. “

“This flexibility in time and space placement allows grid operators and their customers to save costs and efficiency while unlocking the benefits of freedom in planning.”

Currently, Scoon’s platform is being used across Europe by rental companies including Atlas Copco, Volta Energy and Morillo Energy, as well as large-scale energy users such as Vattenfall, the Dutch Ministry of Defense and the Port of Amsterdam.

Scoon Energy raises €5 million to expand its software platform that powers on-site customers and grid operators. Image courtesy Scoon Energy.

“Our years of experience replacing fossil fuel generators on project sites means Scoon is ready to tackle the challenges of grid congestion on a large scale,” said Peter Paul van Voorst tot Voorst, founder and CEO of Scoon Energy.

“The funding from Blue Bear Capital and the Graduate Entrepreneur Fund not only validates the value of our platform, but also serves as a stepping stone to realizing our vision of transforming fossil fuel use in on-site projects and providing clean energy and real resiliency.” It also serves as an important launchpad. electricity grid, globally.”

“Scoon unlocks access to low-carbon power generation to decarbonize the $10 billion global power rental market,” said Dr. Caroline Funk, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. “Their platform provides an integral service that connects difficult-to-electrify use cases to innovative suppliers, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving overall grid stability.”

The Series A round follows an investment from Kees Cullen, early investor and CEO of Booking.com and former COO of Uber; Damen Shipyards, the oldest family-run maritime services company in the Netherlands; And Rabobank.

