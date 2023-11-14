History tells us we are in for a strong bull market with a hard landing

While the United States Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates on hold at its November meeting, they remain at their highest levels since well before the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008–09. The federal funds rate is 5.25-5.5%, similar to the United Kingdom’s 5.25%, while in the European Union it is at a record high of 4%.

This is due to high inflation, which remains stable throughout the developed Western world. It’s so sticky that some, including Citadel’s Ken Griffin, are predicting it will hang around for a decade or more. In such a situation, central banks are now considering higher rates which can last for a long time.

This is a significant deviation from what has become the norm over the past 15 years: extremely low interest rates facilitated by never-ending cycles of borrowing at the government, corporate and individual level. This continued flow of money led to a strong, uniform rally after the GFC and kept equity markets on life support during the worst global health crisis in more than 100 years.

Connected: Bitcoin halving is a few months away, so it’s time to take a risk

Understandably, investors are nervous about how this arrangement will end up, and rightly so. If history has taught us anything, it’s that capitalism is a game of booms and busts. And right now, we are at the beginning of a new cycle.

While most of us look straight back to 2008 to understand our current situation, looking back a little further will help. Between 1993 and 1995, US interest rates rose sharply from the sharp decline in 1989, high inflation and tensions in the Middle East put pressure on the world’s largest economy. In response, the Federal Reserve raised rates from 3% in 1993 to 6% by 1995.

However, far from harming the US or its Western trading partners, that rise marked the beginning of an incredible period of growth. Between 1995 and 1999, the value of the S&P 500 more than tripled, while the NASDAQ Composite Index increased a staggering 800%.

It was a time of globalization, innovation, and optimism that led to the creation of something that would become the backbone of not only the global economy, but the lives of every human being on the planet: the Internet. However, this did not last and by October 2002, the dot.com bubble burst and NASDAQ gave up all of its gains.

Connected: Bitcoin crosses 35K for Christmas? If so, thank Jerome Powell

Today, against a backdrop of rising tensions in Europe and the Middle East, we find ourselves emerging from a brutal period of high inflation and high interest rates. Similarly, however, the economy is performing remarkably well, despite the difficulties it has faced since the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can also draw parallels between the dot-com boom and crypto. January will almost certainly see one or more US Bitcoin spot ETF approvals, bringing a massive wave of institutional money into this relatively new asset class. This could potentially lead to a wave of IPO activity inside and outside the industry, which, as happened in 1999, could eventually explode.

Although we can make some comparisons to the 1990s, there is one key factor that keeps us close to the 2001-07 market cycle: debt. As we all know – thanks to Margot Robbie for explaining this to us in a bubble bath – 2001-07 saw the most reckless period of lending, and then trading on that lending, ever known. And the result was that the world changed.

Today, we are seeing dire signs of 2008 as US household debt is at record highs, and default rates on credit card debt are rising at the fastest rate since 1991. Instead of tightening their belts, American consumers have opted for so-called “revenge spending.” After being stuck in our homes for almost two years, and it’s taking its toll.

A reversal of this credit trend would prevent a collapse of the global banking system similar to that which occurred in 2008; But it is important for the health of the US economy, which is currently driven by the American consumer. And the longer interest rates remain high, the greater the pressure on debt to grow.

The consumer has borrowed more than his capacity Default rates on credit card loans from small lenders have seen a sharp rise to 7.51% This level is the highest level ever seen More than the dotcom bubble and financial crisis Interest rates on credit cards are still out… pic.twitter.com/dSX9cXicYE – Game of Trades (@GameofTrades_) 11 November 2023

And of course, to address the 10-ton elephant in the room, it’s not just American consumer debt. Due to the pandemic, the US government is now down more than $30 trillion. This previously unimaginable situation has led to a credit downturn for the world’s largest economy, which everyone has so far ignored as no big deal.

However, we are not yet at the “credit crisis” inflection point of 2008. Despite activity in the bond market indicating otherwise, the US economy remains resilient – ​​and the US consumer in particular. High interest rates haven’t stopped people from buying property, and no one is interested in cutting spending because wages are still rising faster than inflation.

The gap between inflation rates and wage growth in the United States from January 2020 to September 2023. Source: Statista

We also see some optimism in the markets, especially the cryptocurrency market, which has already started its next bullish cycle as investors chase away the ghosts of Terraform Labs, Three Arrows Capital, Celsius and FTX by piling into altcoins.

Again, the likelihood is that the market will remain extremely strong bullishly until it runs out of steam over the next year or two, as it always does. Ultimately, the burden of debt owed to American consumers is about to come down, especially if interest rates remain high for long.

The most important players in this cycle will be the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve. As we saw in March 2023, they are willing to rewrite the rules to ensure the survival of the banking system. As things shake out, the goalposts will likely shift. However, what goes up must come down. We can be sure about this.

lucas kiley is the Chief Investment Officer of Yield App, where he oversees investment portfolio allocation and leads the expansion of the diversified investment product line. He was previously Chief Investment Officer at Diginex Asset Management and a Senior Trader and Managing Director at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong, where he managed QIS and Structured Derivatives Trading. He was also head of exotic derivatives at UBS in Australia.

This article is for general information purposes and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. The views, opinions and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com