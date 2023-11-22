History shows that the S&P 500 has seen a double-digit increase the year after the Fed raises rates.

Datatrack said the S&P 500 typically has double-digit increases in the year following a “peak” rate.

The Fed rate hike peaks in 1995, 2006, and 2018 were followed by double-digit rallies of more than 20%.

“History suggests the index could rise as much as 17 percent by the first half of 2024,” the analyst wrote.

Markets are betting that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are over. If so, it could mean the S&P 500 could rise by double digits over the next year.

That’s because stocks have typically seen strong gains after rate “tops” in history, DataTrac analyst Jessica Rabe wrote in a note Wednesday.

“US equities rise by double digits after the Fed stops raising near-term rates and long-term average price returns exceed 9-10 percent in the year ahead,” Rabe wrote. “The only exception was the year after the Fed’s last rate increase during the bursting of the dot-com bubble on March 15, 2000.”

Take a look at other recent peaks in rate hike cycles. January 1995 saw the S&P 500 rise 35.2% in one year following the end of the rate hike cycle. The rate peaked in June 2006 and increased by 20.7% in the year following.

And most recently, after the rate hike cycle ended in December 2018, the benchmark index rose 27.9% over the next year.

Put these together, and the average increase in the S&P 500 after rate tops is 17.4%.

“The S&P 500 is essentially unchanged since July 26, the date the market now considers the “last” rise of this cycle,” Rabe wrote, so history suggests the index could rise as much as 17 percent by the first half of 2024. “

The benchmark index stood at 4,547 on Wednesday morning, up about 1% in the last 5 days. After a stellar CPI report last week, market confidence increased that the Fed will raise rates. Experts like Jeremy Siegel expect a rate cut to happen as early as March next year.

As for what happens to stocks after the central bank cuts interest rates, Rabe wrote that returns in the coming months are “mixed.” If we look at history, generally the market rises in the month following the cut. But looking further afield, in 2001 and 2007, the year after the cuts began, the S&P500 declined 9.6% and 17.8%, respectively.

That was not the case in 2019 when the index was up 8.9% after the rate cut in July.

This difference is largely due to unique factors such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, which led to war in the Middle East, or the long-lasting damage caused by the financial crisis in 2008.

“In contrast, prompt monetary and fiscal policy responses to the pandemic crisis helped U.S. equities recover much faster,” Rabe wrote.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com