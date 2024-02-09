History shows that even if ‘Magnificent 7’ loses momentum, the stock will still go up

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is hovering above 5,000 for the first time. And once again, the stocks driving it up are the largest members of the benchmark average.

Amazon (AMZN), META (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA) have returned nearly 20% since the beginning of the year, according to analysis by Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickrey. Returns from these four stocks alone account for nearly 69% of the S&P 500’s gains this year.

But not all of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks are off to a strong start. The year has started well for Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA). For some on Wall Street, this has become a concern as the declining number of stocks is pushing the major averages higher.

Fortunately for investors, even though top stocks have peaked, the market Should probably still go up.

Recent analysis from Brian Belsky, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, showed that even when the top stocks driving a large portion of the market action fall, returns historically outperform those for the index over the next year. Have been quite good.

A chart by Belsky shows that since 1992, The S&P 500 has gained an average of 14.3% since the peak in the contribution of the top 10 stocks to the benchmark average. The following year, the S&P 500 posted a negative return for the only time in 2001 amid the consequences of the tech bubble.

“While some investors may be concerned that the market may struggle without the leadership of these stocks, our analysis shows that the S&P 500 has peaked in performance relative to the 10 largest stocks,” Belsky wrote in a note. Has performed fine since.” Customer on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs equity strategist Ben Snyder explains to what degree the top Stocks are pulling up the major indexes which are currently unusually high The idea that a few winners lead S&P 500 gains is not a new concept. In fact, Snyder argued, in the long run this has been a distinctive feature of benchmark indexes, not a bug.

The analyst said, “That’s why the S&P 500 or the U.S. equity market broadly has been so strong over the last few years. … New companies grow, and their weighting in the index becomes larger, and they drive the market with their Let’s pull you up together.” told Yahoo Finance. “And eventually, disruptive things will happen and new technologies will emerge and new businesses will emerge. And they will grow bigger. And then, it will be their turn to pull the market up.”

For the S&P to set new records without significant contributions from the Magnificent Seven, the market will need to expand, where other lagging sectors will begin to pick up. This has been seen recently in sectors like Large-Cap Healthcare (XLV), which is up 17% from its October low, and the Financials Select Sector ETF (XLF), which is up 24% from its October low.

70% of S&P 500 companies are on top of analysts’ earnings per share forecasts for the fourth quarter, which is above the historical average of 63%, Bank of America US and Canada equity strategist Ohsung Kwon said as a positive catalyst. Pointed towards an increase in income growth. Ahead.

“You are looking at [an] even higher percentage [of] Companies are having positive earnings this quarter compared to last quarter,” Kwon told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. “So actually, the breadth of earnings is also improving, and that’s a positive cycle for equities. “

Snyder believes this extension is the most likely scenario this year, when investors will feel more confident on the Federal Reserve’s path to interest rate cuts.

“As investors stop worrying so much about when the Fed is going to start cutting rates, I think we’ll see many of these companies outside the Magnificent Seven have quite strong earnings growth, and that will make them quite Will do well. Turn,” Snyder said.

