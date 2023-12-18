History Says the Nasdaq Will Rise in 2024: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Before It Happens The Motley Fool

There is no doubt that 2022 will go down in history as one of the toughest years for Wall Street, but it appears that the market has turned the corner. After falling by more than 35% in 2022 nasdaq composite has rebounded with a vengeance, gaining 39% so far in 2023 (as of market close on Tuesday).

Investors who are students of history will know that the boom will likely continue. By 1972 – the first full year of trading for the Nasdaq – in the year next Following the market rally, the tech-heavy index has gained an average of 19%, suggesting that the current surge is likely to continue.

Additionally, the resurgence of stock splits in recent year has led investors to take a fresh look at companies that have split their shares, as this move is usually preceded by years of strong growth. one such company is Amazon (AMZN 1.73%). The stock has risen 677% over the past decade, leading the company to split its shares in mid-2022.

Despite recent challenges, Amazon has a history of strong performance, and the coming year will be no different.

Is it late in the AI ​​race or decades early?

The demand for Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has spread like wildfire over the past year, with many businesses struggling to adopt these sophisticated algorithms to achieve the expected productivity gains. These AI models have been used to draft and summarize emails, find and summarize content, extract data, generate original content, and even write computer code, all of which saves users time. And makes them more productive.

There has been much discussion about how Amazon was late in recognizing this change and the growing demand for technology, which was an uneconomical and costly miscalculation. It has further been suggested that this allowed competitors to gain an edge over Amazon, but this belies decades of evidence to the contrary.

Amazon has implemented AI across a wide cross-section of its operations over the past few years. It helps customers make product recommendations, predict needed inventory levels at their warehouses and distribution centers, stock and ship products (with AI-powered robots), and even make deliveries. Uses AI to establish the most efficient route.

Perhaps most central to the company’s efforts is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has long offered AI to its cloud computing customers.

Suggesting that Amazon is late to the AI ​​party defies logic, and recent developments show that the company is making good use of its years of expertise in this area.

Amazon’s long-term strategy

Recently, AWS announced the general availability of Bedrock, a service that gives cloud customers access to all the top generative AI models, including those developed by AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohear, and others. meta platformand sustainability AI, among others.

Then, of course, there’s Amazon’s own Titan, which offers a family of AI models trained by AWS, supporting a variety of use cases. For example, Titan Image Generator, like OpenAI’s DALL-E, can create original images using voice prompts. These offerings provide cloud users with everything they need to develop their own AI applications, helping to bring AI to the masses.

Just last month, Amazon revealed that it would provide access NVIDIALatest cutting-edge AI chips – H200 Tensor Core graphics processing unit (GPU). Amazon also announced its new, more energy efficient Trenium2 and Graviton4 AI processors. This will give its cloud infrastructure customers access to a wide range of AI options, from top-of-the-line to more cost-effective options. The company also launched Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant designed to help enterprises automate and streamline mundane and time-consuming tasks.

Its cloud unit aside, Amazon is providing generic AI tools to help merchants create accurate product listings on its e-commerce platform, as well as AI-powered image visualization for customers advertising on its e-commerce platform. Also starting a generation. Amazon is also deploying generative AI to improve customer purchase recommendations and the search process. Finally, Amazon has taken a page from Microsoft’s own AI playbook, taking a $4 billion minority stake in AI start-up Anthropic – OpenAI’s rival – to further expand its AI chops.

Evidence suggests that Amazon is using the next generation of AI to maintain or improve competitive advantage in its industry-leading businesses.

All that potential in one deal

Despite the stock’s significant gains this year, Amazon still offers plenty of opportunity for a surprisingly reasonable valuation. The stock is currently selling at about 2.4 times forward sales, which is a significant discount from its seven-year average of 3.5 times forward sales.

This gives savvy investors the opportunity to buy all that Amazon has to offer at a discount.

