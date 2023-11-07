History Says Stock Market’s Disappointing October Points to Uptrend in Next 6 Months

AP Images/Richard Drew

Ned Davis Research said that after the sell-off in October, shares may see a continued rise.

In previous instances where the S&P 500 declined in October, stocks rose an average of 5.3% over the next six months.

Other forecasters have made a case for a coming rally in stocks driven by a decline in bond yields.

Stocks saw a sharp selloff in October, marking the third consecutive declining month for investors, according to Ned Davis Research – but that could set the stage for a strong rally in the coming months.

The research firm pointed to the recent decline in the S&P 500, with the benchmark index falling 2% during the month of October, as bond yields rose and investors remained concerned about the outlook for higher interest rates for longer periods of time.

But previous instances in history when the S&P 500 declined at least 2% in October bode bullishly for the market, strategists said in a note on Monday. The firm said that in all 24 instances since 1928, the S&P 500 rose an average of 5.3% over the next six months.

Global shares also gained momentum, with the MSCI World Index rising an average of 8.3% over the next six months after falling by at least 2% in October.

The gains could be even stronger if shares remain in a secular bull market, the research firm noted in a previous note. In secular bull market terms, US stocks rose an average of 9.2% in the six months following October, while global stocks gained 9.5%.

Those gains are also supported by the fact that corporate earnings still look strong despite the recent selloff in stocks. Of the 73% of companies in the MSCI US index that have reported earnings, 82% have outperformed expectations. This puts this earnings season on track to be the best performance since Q2 2021.

Ned Davis strategists said, “What we found is that a bad October is not usually an omen of a recession.”

Shares have been rising since the beginning of November. The S&P 500 jumped 5% last week for its biggest weekly gain since 2023, partly due to a slide in bond yields. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell to 4.4% on Friday evening.

Other Wall Street commentators have also made a case for an imminent surge in the stock. According to a Piper Sandler strategist, the S&P 500 could rise as much as 14% by year-end, due to some oversold signals that suggest the rally is about to happen. Bank of America analysts argued last week that the benchmark index could be set for a 16% gain in 2024 as the bank’s sell-side indicator shows a strong “buy” signal.

