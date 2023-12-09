Historical data shows Bitcoin faces 'bad months' ahead - Finbold - Finance in Bold

Bitcoin (BTC) price has experienced a short-term correction, attempting to post substantial gains above the $29,000 level while the asset maintains a sideways trading pattern. As the market anticipates a potential price rally beyond the $30,000 mark, historical data suggests that Bitcoin may face volatility in the coming months.

Specifically, an analysis by a prominent pseudonymous crypto market analyst rough trade shared in a trading view The July 26 post indicated that Bitcoin could face challenging months during the third quarter. The analysis shows that the asset is facing bearish performance during its pre-halving phase.

According to the analyst, the cryptocurrency has historically experienced a downturn during this time frame, with all three first-half years seeing significant price declines, exceeding 20% ​​at some point.

Analysis indicates that a potential 20% decline from the current monthly start could result in Bitcoin price falling to $25,000.

“As seen on the charts, Bitcoin has always underperformed in the third quarter. During all three prior-half years, the price fell by more than 20% at some point. Year to date, BTC is down a little more than 4%. “A 20% decline from the monthly start would send Bitcoin back to $25,000,” he said.

Amid the analysis, Bitcoin made minimal gains, unaffected by the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. However, it is still far behind its July high of $31,800.

Interestingly, cryptocurrencies have remained relatively unaffected by macroeconomic events despite seeing more significant price fluctuations over the past year due to such events.

As interest in Bitcoin’s future performance continues, Feinbold used Google Bard, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, to predict the asset’s valuation. The tool highlighted factors that could potentially impact the price of Bitcoin following the 2024 halving event, known as bullish factors.

In addition to the AI ​​prediction, financial experts shared their projections for the price of Bitcoin by the end of 2023. These experts believe Bitcoin could recapture trading levels near the $40,000 mark, Feinbold reports.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $29,429 after gaining slightly more than 1% over the past 24 hours. On the weekly chart, Bitcoin is down about 1.5%.

As Bitcoin faces a short-term correction, the asset remains one of the biggest gainers of the year with gains of nearly 80%.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Best Crypto Exchanges for Intermediate Traders and Investors

Invest in 70+ cryptocurrencies and 3,000+ other assets, including stocks and precious metals.

0% commission on stock – buy in bulk or buy a little bit from as little as $10.

Copy top performing traders automatically in real time.

Regulated by financial authorities including FCA and FINRA.

Copyright © 2023 Finodes LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

Warning: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing. This Site is not for use in jurisdictions where the trading or investing described is prohibited and should only be used by persons and in ways that are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please do your due diligence. This website is free for you to use, but we may receive commission from companies on this site.

Source

Source: www.bing.com