Historic victory: Jury finds Google Play app store and billing an illegal monopoly

Epic’s 1984 parody

The Epic vs. Google case has reached an important milestone as a jury ruled that Google violated California and federal antitrust laws, but years of appeals are sure to follow.

Just three years after Apple won against Epic for similar claims, Google has lost. The jury ruled that Google made exclusive deals to suppress competition for the Play Store.

According to a report by wiredA San Francisco jury unanimously found Google in violation of California and federal antitrust laws. However, the litigation has just begun as the judge has to decide what order to give to Google to rectify the situation, followed by an appeal from Google.

“We plan to challenge the decision,” says Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy. “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

Google’s Android operating system already allows third-party app stores and side loading. However, the lawsuit claims that Google uses its power over the Android and smartphone markets to exert precise control over which apps and storefronts are promoted, favoring Google Play over others.

Epic also alleged that the existing options for users to bypass Google Play were too cumbersome and were purposefully created to push users back to Google. Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein shared, the company was effectively “locking out competitors”.

During the trial we saw evidence that Google was willing to pay billions of dollars to suppress alternative app stores, pay developers to abandon their own store efforts and direct distribution plans, and push out competitors. In return it was offering highly lucrative agreements with device manufacturers. app Store.

The blog post ends by thanking the court for “next steps in determining measures that will correct Google’s decades of anti-competitive conduct.”

In contrast, Apple escaped Epic’s lawsuit with only one charge – anti-steering practices. Apple is still fighting that decision but will eventually have to comply. Epic’s fight to gain a foothold in app distribution and monetization continues as governments become more interested in tackling antitrust.

Source: appleinsider.com