Over 1,000 private sector leaders meet to align industry, finance and country roadmaps to accelerate achievement of climate goals

Notes to editors: The following press release was distributed on the COP28 UAE website (Media Hub tab) on November 30, 2023 at 23:30.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time at the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the COP28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates has launched the Inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, which brought together over 1,000 CEOs and philanthropists from over 80 countries. This forum is being organized along with the World Climate Action Summit.

Photo credit: COP28 UAE Presidency, Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum

The Forum kicked off on 30 November with a high-level welcome ceremony hosted by the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Majesty King Charles III. ,

The Forum represents a paradigm shift in the COP process. With its strengths in low-carbon solutions and innovation, distribution and global networks, the private sector has – and continues to – invest trillions of dollars in the transformation. With the aim of delivering on commitments, the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum will showcase global industry-by-industry delivery, along with opportunities to accelerate, replicate and scale, particularly in the Global South.

Private sector actors will join with heads of state and government to focus on showcasing private sector progress and joint delivery.

COP28 President His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, “For the first time at an UNFCCC COP, and in line with the UAE’s vision, the global private sector has a seat at the table on the first day of COP28. No single party There are all the solutions, and COP28 must bridge the trust gap between North and South, East and West and create a platform for action through partnership. “This is what the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum represents.”

“There is no time to waste, and no need to wait,” said Badr Jaafar, Chair of the Forum and COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy. The Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum features over 20 key actions What CEOs and philanthropists can now demonstrate are accessible ways for private sector leaders to move beyond promises and declarations and take action and implementation in ways that best suit their capabilities and competencies.”

Jennifer Jordan-Saffie, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said, “Building on the vision of our Founder, King Charles III, and the momentum of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s CEO summits at COP26 and COP27, the COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum’s purpose statement is a vision for the future of “Enhances calls for the private sector to be at the table for all UNFCCC COPs. It is time for a brand new model – one focused on real-world delivery and accelerated results.”

The Sustainable Markets Initiative is a strategic partner of the inaugural Forum. Other Forum delivery partners include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Economic Forum (WEF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Africa Finance Corporation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Invest), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and XPRIZE.

Other organizations participating in the reception on 30 November and the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on 1 and 2 December include: UNFCCC, Food and Agriculture Organization, International Telecommunication Union, World Health Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Caribbean Development Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization.

Business & Philanthropy Climate Platform’s Purpose Statement (full statement here):

The United Nations Trade and Development Council estimates that $4 trillion is needed annually to meet climate and biodiversity goals. To deliver, the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum is committed to:

Supporting world leaders’ summits at each UNFCCC COP until at least 2030, as well as an annual Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. This forum will serve as a foundation for the private sector to: enhance alignment of industry, finance and the country’s roadmap; conducting industry-by-industry annual assessments on progress; And, raise the level of ambitions, including alignment with science-based goals.

Engage in private sector diplomacy and build innovative private sector mechanisms to support cross-border transition efforts, including blended finance and trade instruments.

To demonstrate the moral courage needed as decision makers to boldly lead the transition toward a sustainable, just and prosperous future.

Adopting an authentic sustainable orientation, incorporating sustainability into business models, decisions and actions.

Investing in sustainability-aligned research, development, commercialization, technology and innovation with youth and supporting the green, sustainably-focused jobs of the future.

Aligning country, industry and financial roadmaps. Together, create efficiencies and economies of scale that will enable collective progress and drive lasting change.

Showcasing game-changing entrepreneurs, technologies and solutions emerging from around the world. Also, address barriers that are hindering progress in the deployment and scale-up of these technologies.

Bringing sustainable markets from niche to standard by reimagining mandates, project pipelines, financial structures and return models. In this way entirely new sustainable industries, products, services and supply chains can be created, while in parallel helping to adapt and transform existing systems to a more sustainable trajectory.

Creating conservation and nature-based solutions across asset base, supply chain and disclosure.

Addressing market challenges and helping to repurpose economic subsidies, financial incentives and regulations in support of global climate, biodiversity and UN SDG targets across all industries.

Adoption of common standards, metrics, working definitions and traceability within and across industries wherever possible.

To learn more about the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Forum programming and events, please visit www.bpcforum.org.

Photos will be available through the UNFCCC Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/unfccc

About the Business and Philanthropy Forum

The first-of-its-kind Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF), chaired by COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy, Badr Jaafar, will coincide with the COP28 World Climate Action Summit with Heads of State and Government from 1-2 December 2023. Let’s go. In blue and green zones.

Read more: www.bpcforum.org

Notes for editors COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at Expo City Dubai. The conference is expected to be attended by over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academicians, experts, youth. and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, at COP28 the UAE will provide the first Global Stocktake – a comprehensive assessment of progress against climate targets.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree on a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a “leaving no one behind” approach to a practical global energy transition and inclusive climate action.

Read more: www.cop28.com

About Sustainable Markets Initiative

Founded in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III as Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world’s ‘go-to’ private sector organization on transition. Launching in 2021 terra carta Serves as the mandate of the Sustainable Markets Initiative with a focus on accelerating positive outcomes for nature, people and planet through real economy action. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290681/BPCF_Royal_Reception_at_COP28.jpg

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/his-highness-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-and-his-majesty-king-charles-iii -open -inaugurating-business–philanthropy-climate-forum-302003600.html

Source COP28 UAE Presidency (Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum) and Sustainable Markets Initiative

Source: www.bing.com