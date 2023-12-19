Hipgnosis results delayed amid evaluation doubts

Hipgnosis owns the back catalog of artists such as Blondie and The Kaiser Chiefs

The firm was co-founded by Mark Mercuridis and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers

Founder: Hipgnosis was co-founded by former music manager Mark Mercuriadis

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has delayed the publication of its half-year results amid doubts over the real value of its assets.

The troubled investment trust, which owns the back catalog of musicians such as Blondie, Neil Young and The Kaiser Chiefs, was due to reveal its financial results on Tuesday.

But it told investors on Tuesday that an independent valuer had given the company a ‘realistically higher’ valuation than anticipated from two recent transactions involving the disposal of music rights.

Last week, Hipgnosis completed the disposal of approximately 20,000 songs for $23.1 million (£18.4 million), a 14.2 per cent discount from their valuation at the end of September.

The firm referenced the proposed sale of assets worth $417.5 million at a 24.3 percent discount to their value in March to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, backed by alternative asset manager Blackstone.

Shareholders rejected the deal at an extraordinary general meeting on 26 October, where they also decided against giving the group a five-year mandate to operate as an investment trust.

Hipgnosis subsequently sought advice from its investment advisor on the independent valuer’s decision.

It said, ‘Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd ultimately provided an opinion that contained heavy caveats, such as that the board has concerns about the valuation of the company’s assets in its interim results.’

The FTSE 250 business, which is headquartered in London but registered in Guernsey, now expects to publish its half-year results by New Year’s Eve.

The delay comes as doubts remain over the survival of the company, whose market capitalization has more than halved since April last year.

Hipgnosis has amassed considerable debt after spending more than $2 billion acquiring the back catalogs of some of the world’s most popular musicians, such as Shakira, Justin Timberlake and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Rising interest rates have also weakened the appeal of music royalties relative to other asset classes such as government bonds.

In mid-October, Hipgnosis told investors it would not receive dividends for at least six months due to pressure on its debt covenants.

The following month, co-founder Mark Mercuriadis was hit with legal proceedings, accusing him of ‘diverting a business opportunity’ from Hipgnosis Music Limited, a company he previously owned, to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Mercuridis has denied the claims.

The Canadian formed Hipgnosis with chic guitarist Nile Rodgers in 2018 after a long career managing musicians ranging from Sir Elton John to Morrissey, Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses.

Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund were 2.2 per cent lower at 67.6p early on Tuesday afternoon and have fallen by almost 22 per cent since the start of the year.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk