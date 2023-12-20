The Word game displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland , [+] On January 23, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Well, it’s Wordle Wednesday once again, friends, which means in addition to our daily Wordle, you’ll have to solve a crossword, brain teaser or logic puzzle. To keep things spicy I do one of these every Wednesday. Think of it as the Wordley Guide to Lingerie.

This is today’s puzzle:

What has ten letters and starts with gas?

I will answer you tomorrow.

Okay—word time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: What do mice, marbles, nelvins and children all have in common?

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Figuratively speaking, I’m kicking myself right now. when i guess Shortcoming And realized that it really was, In fact Good guess (I can only think of three possible answers at this point: short, hymn And okai) I thought I might only have it in two—two days in a row!

However, my next guess was a big disappointment. I went with Hymn for some reasons:

I don’t like guessing double-letter words when I can help it, and ‘p’ is a very common letter. Hymn made sense.

This is a more interesting word than that Small, More difficult. Part of me just wanted this Hymn Because of this.

Season. It’s Christmas and I’ve been listening to a lot of Christmas music and I thought Hymn Would be very appropriate and appropriate.

regret, Hymn The answer was no. The most obvious option-Small-Won the day.

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 for tying the Wordley bot for a total of 1 point. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “small” originates from the Old English “small”, meaning “thin, narrow, or thin.” The word is thought to come from Proto-Germanic *smalz, which gave rise to similar words in other Germanic languages, such as Old Saxon “small,” Old High German “smal,” and Old Norse “smáli.” All these terms generally refer to limited size or narrowness.

The Proto-Germanic root *smalz is thought to be derived from the Proto-Indo-European root *smēl-, *smēlə-, or *smal-, meaning “to cut” or “to reduce”. This etymology suggests an original meaning of “to be cut” or “reduced in size”, which matches well with the current meaning of “small” relating to something of lesser size or importance.

Over the centuries, “small” evolved into Middle English to refer to something of small size, and this usage has remained consistent in Modern English.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.