Ripple Labs and the SEC are exploring the remediation phase of the Ripple case by February.

Meanwhile, Gary Gensler recently gave a speech in which he quoted the first SEC Chairman, Joseph P. Kennedy. This is where the clash between the Commission and members of the crypto industry began.

Gary Gensler’s SEC Comments Irk Ripple Labs

In his speech, Gensler cited the words of the original SEC chairman as a model for the agency’s ethical behavior as a government regulatory agency.

“We are not prosecutors of honest business, nor protectors of crookedness. We are partners of honest business and prosecutors of dishonesty. We will not be prejudiced, but we will investigate.

Ripple’s legal chief, Stuart Alderotti, balked in response and went after Gensler’s SEC. Ripple Labs Lawyer there was one Several counterexamples to Gensler’s speech:

“The SEC is losing in court; Judges are being criticized for questionable behaviour; being reprimanded by the government’s internal auditor; Hiding information about meetings with a criminal; becoming irrelevant on the international stage[…],

But Alderotti didn’t stop there. They also brought forward the Hinman documents, which could remain a thorn in the side of the SEC as it prosecutes Ripple and several cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians.

Alderotti raises the ghost of Hinman documents

After reiterating how the SEC has treated dishonest federal auditors and judges, Alderotti pointed to the Hinman documents as another counterexample to Gensler’s claim that the SEC acts honorably:

“Fact check Gensler’s recent comments. Ripple was sued, but never accused of ‘dishonesty’. The failed case against it was prejudiced, starting with the morally compromised Bill Hinman.” “Gensler has conducted a biased investigation into crypto and filed lawsuits against others without due diligence,” Alderotti said.

In July, Bitcoin Foundation President Brock Pierce went on Fox Business’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” to explain why the SEC is losing its case against Ripple.

