Akpom Francis at the Waldorf Hilton, Central London (Hilton)

A former room attendant at the Waldorf Hilton in central London has told how she retrained as an engineer while caring for her disabled husband.

Akpom Francis swapped turn-downs for screwdrivers and has now encouraged other women to study for an apprenticeship to boost their career prospects.

Mrs Francis, 46, from Tilbury, Essex, told the Standard: “That doesn’t mean I didn’t have initial concerns.

“As the main provider for my family and a busy mother of two, I wasn’t sure how an apprenticeship would fit into my life.”

Born in Nigeria, Mrs Francis moved to Britain in 2003 and lives with her husband, Curtis.

The couple have two children, 15-year-old Tega and 17-year-old Efe.

She has worked at the Waldorf Hilton at Aldwych for 20 years and was recently promoted to the lead maintenance role ensuring health and safety compliance.

In 2018, Mrs Francis was encouraged by her boss to apply for a place on the Facility Management Level 3 Traineeship Scheme to develop skills in project and budget management.

Speaking at National Apprenticeship Week, she says it was difficult to complete her studies while earning money to support her family.

Mrs Francis said: “Thankfully Hilton was supportive throughout the process and reassured me that I could proceed at my own pace. They also allowed me to take time off from work.

“Although managing work, studies and family life has been challenging at times, the support of my team helped me reach the finish line.

Akpom Francis’ husband Curtis and children Tega and Efe (Supplied)

“During busy times, I was always able to talk to my manager to re-evaluate goals and deadlines and avoid feeling overwhelmed when prioritizing my workload.”

Figures released by the Hilton Group show that it currently employs 43 per cent more apprentices than anyone else in the London hotel industry. It is 14 percent higher among ethnic minorities.

But Mrs Francis, who is the only woman in her engineering team, joked: “Hopefully not for long!

“I want to inspire other women – especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds – to pursue careers in engineering and be a role model for others.

“Other Londoners must take a leap of faith.

“Despite my initial reservations, an apprenticeship has rewarded me with new skills and an unexpected career step.

“I would also say look for a supportive employer to guide you on this journey.

“That not only encourages your skills development, but also respects your existing responsibilities inside and outside the workplace.”

