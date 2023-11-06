Hilton Grand to buy Bluegreen Vacations in $1.5 billion deal

Mark Wang, Chairman and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, on August 9, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Vacation property operator Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV.N) said on Monday it would buy peer Bluegreen Vacations in a $1.5 billion deal including debt to attract younger customers to its timeshare properties and expand offerings. (BVH.N). ,

Under the terms of the deal, Bluegreen Vacations shareholders will receive $75 in cash for each share, more than double the stock’s closing price on Friday, valuing the company at $1.28 billion.

High inflation in the United States has begun to weigh on domestic travel, with demand surging when COVID-related lockdowns were lifted.

“Our board voted unanimously to approve this deal,” Mark Wang, chief executive of Hilton Grand Vacations, told Reuters in an interview. “Bluegreen is really the last what we would call a quality strategic opportunity in our region.”

Hilton Grand and Bluegreen Vacations both market and sell timeshare, or vacation ownership interests – a model where multiple owners have exclusive use of a property for a period of time.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations closed 110% higher at $73.45 on Monday, while Hilton Grand’s stock closed 8% lower at $34.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations said the deal is expected to close during the first half of 2024 and will grow Hilton Grand’s membership base from 525,000 to more than 740,000 and its resort portfolio from 150 to nearly 200 properties.

About 75% of Bluegreen Vacations’ customer-owners are Generation X, Wang said, many of whom are 40 to 50 or younger.

“We are excited that we will be able to track a solid customer at an early stage of their life,” he said.

It will also expand Hilton’s presence on the US East Coast, adding several outdoor and ski destinations.

Hilton Grand, which was spun off into a publicly traded company in 2017, also said it has signed an exclusive 10-year marketing agreement with outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops.

“One of the big challenges with an independent vacation ownership company like BVH is that they don’t have a well-recognized brand like HGV (Hilton) and so customer acquisition costs are significantly higher,” analysts at Truist Securities said in a note. Is.”

Separately, the company cut its 2023 adjusted core earnings forecast to a range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion, from a previous forecast of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion.

Credit Suisse Securities and Wells Fargo are acting as financial advisors to Bluegreen Vacations, and BofA Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Hilton Grand Vacations.

Reporting by Atreyi Dasgupta and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Additional reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Devika Shyamnath and Matthew Lewis.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com