Hilltop Holdings' (NYSE:HTH) five-year earnings growth lags its 17% annual shareholder return

When you buy shares in a company, it’s worth keeping in mind the possibility that it may fail, and you could lose your money. But to put it mildly, a good company could see its share price rise by more than 100%. long term Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shareholders will be well aware of this, as the stock is up 103% over five years. The 17% gain in the last three months is pleasing for shareholders too.

After strong gains over the past week, it is worth seeing if long-term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Hilltop Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. An imperfect but simple way to consider how market perception of a company has changed is to compare the change in earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Hilltop Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.9%. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year over the same period. So it’s reasonable to assume that the market’s opinion of the business is higher than it was five years ago. And this is hardly surprising given the development’s track record.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more detail).

earnings-per-share-growth

It might be worth looking at us Free Hilltop Holdings reports on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the returns generated by a stock. In the case of Hilltop Holdings, its TSR for the last 5 years is 122%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

Hilltop Holdings shareholders have received a return of 22% over twelve months (including dividends), which is not far off the general market return. This profit seems quite satisfactory, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 17% per year. Even if share price growth slows from here, there’s a good chance this is a business worth watching in the long term. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Still, beware that Hilltop Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis All you need to know about this…

For those who like to explore winning investment it Free This list of growing companies with recent insider buying could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source