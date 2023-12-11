Hillsborough talks will focus on stabilizing Stormont finances – Heaton-Harris

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the Government’s talks with Northern Ireland political leaders will focus on stabilizing the finances of the returning Stormont executive.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said that talks with the DUP on the Windsor Framework after Brexit have not ended, contradicting Sinn Féin’s earlier claim.

The devolved government in Northern Ireland has not been functioning for almost two years due to the ongoing boycott of institutions by the DUP in protest against post-Brexit trade agreements.

The DUP is in talks with the government to seek legislative assurances on Northern Ireland’s economic status in the UK.

There has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the DUP could reach a deal that would restore the executive and assembly to Stormont, with Mr Heaton-Harris recently saying that talks were in their “final, final stages”.

The Northern Ireland Secretary is meeting the region’s main parties at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on Monday.

Sinn Fein said it would use the meeting to set a date for restoring institutions, and urged the government to deliver a financial package.

But Mr Heaton-Harris said discussions would focus on the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s finances and public services.

The discussion will also include senior officials from the Northern Ireland Office, the Northern Ireland Civil Service, the Cabinet Office and the Treasury.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I have invited representatives from Northern Ireland’s five largest parties to discuss how the Government will work with them to stabilize the finances of a returning Executive.

“My intention is to set out how the Government will assist the parties in dealing with the immediate challenges that have arisen after 21 months without a functioning executive.

“We will focus on the need for an incoming executive to transform public services so that they are delivered in a more sustainable way.

“We will also need to talk about what happens if the executive is not reformed and it is once again left to the UK Government to set the budget for the next financial year.”

On Sunday, Sinn Féin claimed that the government had informed its leadership that the negotiation process with the DUP had ended. The NIO and the DUP issued swift rebuttals.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “In parallel to these meetings, I am continuing to engage with the DUP and I am pleased that those talks have made significant progress in recent months, but at this point there has not yet been a conclusion. “

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, vice-president Michelle O’Neill and former Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy will take part in Monday’s debate.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told party members at the weekend that people were being “over-excited” by the announcement of all-party talks, as he said more work remained to be done before a return to Stormont could be secured.

In an email to party members seen by the PA news agency, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the roundtable discussions are separate from the DUP’s talks with the government regarding the reinstatement of devolution.

Sir Jeffrey said he would attend talks on Monday along with the party’s deputy leader Gavin Robinson and finance spokesman Gordon Lyons.

In the absence of an Executive, the budget for Northern Ireland was set by Mr Heaton-Harris and a range of Stormont departments have faced cuts of millions of pounds.

Northern Ireland is on track to spend more than £450 million this year, despite cuts of more than £900 million, the Department of Finance has said.

This rises to almost £1 billion if pay increases for NI public sector workers are taken into account in line with other UK regions.

SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said he wanted to see meaningful talks at the Hillsborough talks, not any “comfortable talks”.

He said: “The SDLP is entering these discussions with three key priorities.

“He needs to generate final momentum to reinstate the executive, there must be a serious plan to save public services and we need to hear how a fair pay award will be raised for striking public sector workers.

“Anything else is a waste of time.”

