Highwoods Properties, anticipating recession, offers $350 million in unsecured notes

Raleigh-based office landlord Highwoods Properties is taking preemptive measures to steel itself against a potential economic downturn.

The company, which has office properties in its home base Raleigh as well as Southern cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa and Charlotte, is trying to raise capital and increase liquidity by offering $350 million in unsecured notes, with a closing date. Is. Last week, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

The move is part of Highwoods’ strategy to pay off existing debt within the real estate investment trust.

Highwoods CFO Brendan Maiorana said the proceeds from the note offering — which will bear a 7.65 percent interest rate and mature on Feb. 1, 2034 — will be used to repay a $200 million unsecured loan acquired in October 2022.

The initial loan served purposes such as loan repayment, acquisitions, working capital and development activities. Maiorana clarified that this move will not increase the company’s total debt but will involve replacing short-term debt with long-term debt.

The remaining funds will be directed to Highwoods’ $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility, reducing the outstanding balance to almost zero.

The decision to raise capital comes against a backdrop of a challenging lending market and rising interest rates, making it harder for commercial real estate borrowers to secure funding. Highwoods aims to de-risk its future capital raising needs, indicating confidence in the availability of capital and support from bond investors.

As Maiorana indicated, the move potentially positions the company to avoid the need to raise capital for a few years.

Highwoods recorded an overall occupancy rate of 88.7 percent in its third quarter to the end of September, which outpaced the national average. Despite the challenging real estate market, the company generated net income of $22.1 million and total funds from operations of $99.8 million in the same period.

With $270 million still earmarked for its development pipeline, Highwoods is strategically managing its financial position amid broader market uncertainties. However, the company’s stock has fallen more than 35 percent this year, closing at $18.08 on Wednesday.

– Ted Glanzer

Source: therealdeal.com