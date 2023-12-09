Highly Bullish Short Term Solana (SOL) Price Prediction

Amid the recent surge in the broader cryptocurrency market, Solana (SOL) has mirrored this trend with a surge of more than 60% in the past month.

Investors seeking information about the next potential price target for this digital asset can find information in a post on X by cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martínez dated December 7th.

#solana Reaching the top of an ascending triangle developing on its 12-hour chart. While this continuation pattern anticipates further gains #SOL, caution is advised. A sustained close above $68.2 would trigger a bullish breakout towards $90. But be careful… pic.twitter.com/0b4DAAVmeA – Ali (@ali_charts) 7 December 2023

The post underlines the importance of Solana closing above $68.2 and holding support at $60, which are important factors in propelling it towards the $90 range. According to the latest developments, Solana has not only crossed this range but also closed above the estimated range, indicating continued bullishness in the near term.

Over the past 24 hours, Solana has displayed bullish indicators, including a significant increase in its total value from $600 million to $833 million, Step Data Insights reported on December 9.

Will Solana’s rally continue?

Solana’s native token, SOL, has attracted significant attention due to its rapid price rise, breaking above $70 and currently sitting at around $77 per share, an increase of over 500% since January 1. Is.

SOL’s recent surge has turned it into one of the biggest performers in the altcoin market alongside Cardano and Avalanche, which have each seen weekly gains of over 40%.

Additionally, according to DeFiLama data, Solana has seen an increase in Total Value Locked (TVL) to approximately $670 million as of December 5. But this number is significantly lower than the levels seen in the last quarter of 2021 – when the price of SOL exceeded $250, and TVL exceeded $10 billion.

Not only traders are optimistic about Solana’s price performance and its future. Investment firm VanEck expects Solana to enter the cryptocurrency spot ETF competition by 2024, according to analysts Matthew Siegel and Patrick Bush in a newly published report.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com