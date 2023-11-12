Highlights from the third GOP debate – The Daily Illini

On Wednesday night from 7-9pm CST, NBC News hosted the third GOP debate for the remaining Republican presidential candidates. The debate was held in Miami and moderated by NBC anchors Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt and Kristen Welker.

Unlike previous debates, only five candidates were present, as the high eligibility criteria had not allowed previous participants to take the stage.

Candidates in attendance included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former President Trump qualified for the debate but did not participate.

The candidates answered questions on topics ranging from foreign policy to abortion rights, but did little to prove themselves over Trump, who holds a strong lead in Republican primary polls.

Despite Trump’s absence, many identify him as the overall winner of the debate, with the Washington Post writing, “Trump’s lead continues to expand, and candidates are reluctant to even attempt to actually pressure him.” “

When asked why they should be the candidates to face Trump, candidates mainly chose to avoid criticizing the former president and discuss their own platforms.

DeSantis started by showing his concerns about family safety, rising grocery prices and the rising cost of living. Christie talked about the war in Israel and America’s image as a defender of democracy and the economy.

“We have inflation that is stifling every American family that wants to get ahead and try to give their children a better life,” Christie said.

Haley, speaking about the current state of the country, said, “I think he was the right president at the right time, I just don’t think he’s the right president now.” Haley mentioned families unable to afford the bills, rampant anti-Semitism on college campuses and safety in the classroom.

However, Ramaswami, the only candidate without a prior career in politics, focused on the state of turmoil of the Republican Party and called for greater accountability.

“We have become the party of losers,” he said, upset at last night’s second GOP presidential debate.

Scott’s answer reflected his Christian background, speaking to Americans’ loss of faith not only in the nation, but also in God. He talked about how the restoration of Christian values ​​would help America become “a city on a hill” and said he would help restore faith in God, each other, and the future.

The following five major issues were discussed during the debate.

Prejudice in America

The topic of anti-Semitism on college campuses was presented by Matthew Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Ramaswamy said in response, “History teaches us that anti-Semitism is a symptom of a deep cancer in a lost society.” He argued that leadership, not censorship, was the necessary course of action to get at the root cause of anti-Semitism.

Scott issued a stern warning to those university presidents, saying, “Federal funding is a privilege, not a right.” “For students who came to this country on a visa – your visa is a privilege, not a right.”

DeSantis criticized Biden, arguing that Biden should put the Justice Department on these campuses to hold university administrations accountable for their actions.

Haley addressed the country’s current climate, insisting that anti-Semitism is as terrible as racism and that university presidents should treat it the same way.

Meanwhile, Christie was asked a separate question about steps being taken against Islamophobia, such as the death of a Muslim boy in Illinois, hate crimes occurring amid the Israel-Hamas war and heightened tensions in the region.

He cited his actions in New Jersey, where he sent federal agents to protect synagogues during attacks on them, met with members and leaders of mosques and observed their compliance with the law, protecting them regardless of their religion. Vowed to do.

abortion

Given recent Democratic victories in several states on the abortion issue, the candidates were asked how they envision the future of abortion rights.

DeSantis spoke first, articulating his personal belief in a “culture of life”, acknowledging that Republicans need to find consensus on the issue. Other candidates similarly emphasized their personal views on abortion and proposed various plans on how to move forward.

Ramaswamy said that men need to take more responsibility for preventing pregnancy, and Haley and Christie both agreed that the issue should be left up to individual states. Scott called for a 15-week abortion limit nationally.

Opioids are crossing the border

Hewitt asked the candidates how they would address the opioid crisis, specifically as it relates to drug trafficking at the southern border.

In line with the GOP platform, the candidates took a militaristic stance on the southern border issue, a sentiment best expressed in DeSantis’ statement that “If someone in a drug cartel is hiding fentanyl across the border while I’m president, So it’s going to be “the last thing they do is we stone them to death.”

Scott and Haley also emphasized that they will take steps to reduce drug addiction and mental health issues within the US.

foreign policy

The candidates took similar stances on foreign policy in the discussion surrounding Israel’s war on Hamas. DeSantis and Haley insisted that Hamas should be “eliminated” while Christie supported the idea that Israel should protect the safety of its citizens.

Ramaswami continued to distance himself from the establishment and debated with Haley, describing how corrupt politicians had wasted taxpayers’ money while personally benefiting from the war.

Regarding funding to Ukraine, some candidates, such as Christie, Scott, and Haley, believed that supporting Ukraine meant supporting democratic interests in the region. However, others, such as DeSantis and Ramaswamy, took a more cautious stance and commented on other US foreign policy issues.

China and TikTok

Economic independence from China was discussed and supported by the candidates. Also the possibility of Chinese conflict with Taiwan.

Haley continued her support of increased military force by emphasizing the need for the US to modernize its military and how the US should arm Taiwan.

Additionally, with Chinese ownership of TikTok, candidates were asked whether they would ban TikTok, or force its sale, if elected.

All candidates promised to take a tough stance against TikTok, which Christie described as both “spyware” and a “poison”. The candidates also emphasized that China’s influence on the United States is a serious threat.

Specifically, Haley called out DeSantis for his hypocritical stance on China, as he has allowed Chinese companies to grow in Florida, and continued to clash with Ramaswamy after he mentioned that his daughter uses TikTok. , he labeled them “scum”.

