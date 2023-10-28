Highlights from Sam Bankman-Fried’s first days on the witness stand cnn business

New York CNN –

Former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried took the stand in front of a judge and jury last week in his criminal fraud trial. If he is convicted on all seven counts of fraud, the 31-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors claim that Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, FTX, was “built on lies” and that he used it to enrich himself and his family, buying luxury beach property in the Bahamas and funneling millions into US political campaigns. Took money from customers.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argue that their client, like many entrepreneurs, was “building the plane just as they were flying it” and “it is not a crime to be the CEO of a company that later heads for bankruptcy.” Files.”

After spending the entire day on the witness stand on Friday, the disgraced former CEO is expected to return for another day of testimony on Monday.

This is what we have learned so far.

Sam Bankman-Freed’s casual wardrobe and wild curly hair were the subject of discussion in court on Friday.

Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend and the former CEO of sister company Alameda Research, testified earlier this month that Bankman-Fried’s style was part of a marketing strategy to make him look like an eccentric startup founder. Bankman-Freed’s lead attorney, Mark Cohen, tried to undermine it.

“Why did you wear shorts and a T-shirt?” Cohen asked.

“I found them comfortable,” Bankman-Fried replied.

Cohen also asked about the famous mop of unruly black hair.

Bankman-Fried said, “I was a bit busy and lazy and couldn’t be bothered to get a haircut for a long time.”

Overall, Bankman-Fried said that she never intended to be the public face of FTX. He told the court that prima facie it was “an accident”.

“It was not my intention to be the public face of anything,” he said. He also said that he is “somewhat introverted”.

Bankman-Fried’s testimony so far has underlined his view that other executives at FTX and Alameda often acted independently, without direct oversight from Bankman-Fried, who was CEO of both companies for some time.

“After all, I had the authority,” he said. “On the other hand, I was not a programmer,” and did not directly supervise the work of the developers who were creating FTX’s code.

Bankman-Fried is essentially saying that she was not aware of the so-called backdoor that Alameda used to withdraw FTX client funds – which is a key issue in the case.

“I wasn’t quite sure what was going on,” Bankman-Fried said.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried created a “back door” in FTX’s accounting system, allowing her to alter the company’s financial records without raising accounting red flags. Bankman-Fried is being accused of using this “backdoor” to transfer billions of dollars in FTX client funds to Alameda.

When Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang started FTX in 2019, there were already dozens of crypto exchanges in existence. However, Bankman-Fried said Friday that she felt his “design philosophies” were “disorganized” and “didn’t make much sense.”

“If you want to trade, you have to manage hundreds of wallets for a single account,” he said. The goal of FTX was to establish an exchange that was more intuitive and accessible to traders.

He said he initially envisioned quickly selling FTX to cryptocurrency exchange Binance because he “had no idea how we would get customers.”

However, Binance used an internal team to build its own exchange platform. And the more he thought about it, Bankman-Fried said, the more he became confident he could grow FTX despite the challenge of attracting customers.

“It started to seem less hopeless, like maybe we could figure it out,” SBF said.

“I thought there was maybe a 20% chance of success,” he told jurors, “and an 80% chance that it would close after a few months.” “Even a 20% chance was a huge opportunity, given that the largest exchanges at the time were multibillion-dollar companies.”

While shopping around for a territory with which FTX could launch a brand partnership, Bankman-Fried testified Friday that her company had talks with a few different sports venues.

Eventually, they settled on the home of the Miami Heat in what was reported to be a 19-year deal worth $135 million, with American Airlines Arena being renamed FTX Arena.

Locations that did not work at that time included the football stadiums for the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the baseball stadium of the Kansas City Royals.

“No offense to the Kansas City Royals, but we did not want to be known as the Kansas City Royals of crypto exchanges,” SBF said Friday afternoon.

Last fall, after the company’s collapse, the FTX Arena was renamed the Kasia Center.

Judge Lewis Kaplan expressed displeasure at some of Bankman-Fried’s stilted answers and at one point said: “The witness has what I would simply call an interesting way of answering questions.”

When Bankman-Fried was questioned by his own lawyers he appeared confident and excited. But he became more agitated when he was interrogated by prosecutors.

During cross-examination on Thursday, he often gave vague answers, including saying he was “not completely sure” or did not recall previous conversations about company policies and meetings with lawyers.

At one point, Kaplan intervened, urging Bankman-Freed to “listen to the question and answer the question directly.”

In response to questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, Bankman-Fried said, “I’m going to give you my best guess in answering the question,” “I’m going to answer what I think you’re asking.” But I apologize if I’m answering the wrong question” and “I wouldn’t put it that way. But I think I understand the answer to the question you’re trying to ask is ‘yes.’ Is.”

Asked if he could “tell us what in this agreement you think Alameda is allowed to spend FTX client funds,” Bankman-Fried replied:

“So let me preface this by saying that I am not a lawyer. I am not giving any legal explanation to this. I’m just giving as much as I can, which is my memory. And the parts of it that jibe with it, I, you know – I’m not trying to give any definitive legal judgment on what it says or doesn’t say. I’m not sure I would answer yes to this question as you have recently said. I’m going to try as best I can to give the answer that I believe, which is that, at least as I remember understanding it at the time, FTX either myself or I think actually happened, Without FTX as an intermediary, customers’ fiat funds will be sent to Alameda bank accounts, with FTX effectively giving them a loan from Alameda and a lien on Alameda’s assets as security for that ongoing liability. which will be repaid at the direction of FTX in the Returns section here. , and in the payment instructions section; And that the Provider may withhold or transfer the funds set forth in the FTX Assets section until instructed to return them to FTX.’

