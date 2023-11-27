Higher mortgage rates hit US new home sales in October

New home sales fell 5.6% to 679,000 units

The median house price fell 17.6% from a year earlier to $409,300

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in October as higher mortgage rates squeezed buyers despite builders cutting prices, but sales of previously owned homes continued to rise. This setback amid the shortage is likely to be temporary. Market.

The decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Monday was consistent with a recent decline in homebuilder sentiment, which came as rates on the popular 30-year fixed-mortgage approached 8%, prompting builders to expect slower buyer traffic. . Mortgage rates have since retreated from two-decade highs and are at levels not seen in late September, which could pave the way for a surge in sales.

“The market for new homes remains very solid by any historical standard and is being fueled by extremely low existing home inventory,” said Daniel Wilhaber, an economist at Nationwide in Ohio.

The Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said sales of new homes fell 5.6% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units. September sales pace was revised downwards to 719,000 units from the previously reported 759,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that new home sales, which account for 15.2% of U.S. home sales, would fall to a rate of 723,000 units. This share is the largest in at least a decade.

New home sales are counted at the time the contract is signed, making them a leading indicator of the housing market. However, they can be volatile on a month-to-month basis. Sales rose 17.7% in October on a year-on-year basis.

Monthly sales increased in the Northeast and the densely populated South. But they fell in the Midwest, the most affordable region, and in the West, where housing is expensive.

The supply of previously owned homes on the market is about 50% below its pre-pandemic level, according to the National Association of Realtors, which reported last week that resales of homes in October fell to the lowest level in more than 13 years .

Most homeowners’ mortgage rates are below 3%, making many reluctant to sell, which has increased demand for new construction.

Stocks remained mixed on Wall Street. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

new home sales

Keep an eye on the surge in sales

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages reached an average of 7.79% in late October, the highest level since November 2000, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates increased as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to fight inflation.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage has declined in recent weeks, and the average of 7.29% last week is still high, given the decline in the 10-year Treasury yield amid optimism that the US central bank will raise interest rates. Could and start monetary policy easing by mid-2024.

“In November or December we would expect a bounce-back in new home sales, which is a more timely indicator of housing demand, as mortgage rates fall again,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

The median price of a new home in October was $409,300, down 17.6% from a year earlier. This was the largest percentage decline since the government began tracking records in 1964 and likely reflected incentives, including price cuts, being offered by builders to attract buyers.

The National Association of Homebuilders said this month that more than a third of builders reported home price cuts in November. Price cuts have been common this year.

Economists have cautioned against falling prices too much, noting that other measures such as the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index have shown strong price growth.

“Higher prices are also hurting home-buying activity,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. “Although the average sales price fell in the new home sales report, we should keep in mind that this is not a very reliable home price gauge because it does not control for changes in the mix of sales.”

Homes in the $150,000 to $499,999 price range accounted for the majority of transactions last month. There were 439,000 new homes on the market at the end of October, up slightly from 433,000 in September.

Most of the list was of houses under construction. At October’s sales pace it will take 7.8 months for the market to meet its supply of homes, up from 7.2 months in September.

The government also reported Monday that permits for future home construction in October were higher than previously estimated, rising 1.8% to 1.498 million units. Earlier this month, building permits were reported up 1.1% to 1.487 million units.

Residential investment rebounded in the third quarter after nine consecutive quarters of contraction as a result of strong demand for new construction.

With mortgage rates still a hurdle, some economists are skeptical that residential investment will continue to expand in the fourth quarter, raising expectations of a sharp softening in the broader economy. Growth projections for the fourth quarter are mostly below the 2% annual rate. The economy grew at a pace of 4.9% in the July-September quarter.

“Risks will increase in our forecast if builders continue to successfully attract potential home buyers with incentives,” said Bernard Yaros, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

