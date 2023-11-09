Higher BTC Price Coming? Bitcoin traders open lots of long positions rapidly

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) has reached a new 18-month high of around $36,700, leading to bullish sentiment and an increase in futures positions, with total open interest on exchanges reaching $7.2 billion.

Predictions from experts, analysts, and AI including ChatGPT suggest that BTC could rise further in the coming months based on factors such as potential mass adoption, ETF approval, and the upcoming halving.

In parallel, Ripple’s

Setting $40K as a new goal?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) recently started another bullish trend, rising to around $36,700 (according to data from CoinGecko). The fresh 18-month high appears to have added additional enthusiasm among market participants.

According to Sentiment, traders are currently highly bullish on the asset, with BTC long and futures positions increasing significantly. Additionally, total open interest on cryptocurrency exchanges has increased to $7.2 billion (the highest level since early August).

#Bitcoin Now up +37% in 2 months, traders open ratio seen position (vs) reached a 3-month high. Also, the total open interest on exchanges has increased to $7.2B. – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 8 November 2023

Experts, analysts, and even AI-powered language model ChatGPT have predicted that BTC could climb higher in the next months based on several important factors. Some of them include potential mass adoption, possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, and the upcoming halving.

Those interested in seeing the five price predictions coming from prominent personalities can take a look at the video below:

XRP traders also go long

As cryptopotato As recently reported, some traders are also extremely bullish on Ripple’s native token. Notably, Bitrue futures traders hold over $355 million worth of XRP, with 91% of the initial long XRP/USDT positions.

The aforementioned coin has also made significant gains recently, surpassing $0.73 last week. It also overtook Binance Coin in terms of market capitalization, but BNB later regained its position.

source: cryptopotato.com