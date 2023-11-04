High street expects bumper Christmas as Britons prepare to step up retail spending

UK consumers expected to spend 3.7% more in stores over Christmas

Restaurants will benefit the most with spending growth of 12.9%

Britons are predicted to spend more in restaurants and retail this Christmas as the sector pins its hopes on a strong ‘Golden Quarter’.

According to MasterCard Spending Pulse data, consumers are expected to spend 3.7 percent more in stores between November 1 and December 24 than last year, with restaurant merchandise and electronics sales seeing particularly strong growth.

The data is an encouraging sign for the high street after a decline in retail sales in September showed consumer strength is beginning to wane under the pressure of the cost of living crisis.

Festive boost: Retail centers like London’s Oxford Street (pictured) are preparing for a strong Christmas trading period

But experts say lower energy bills and a slightly brighter economic outlook could encourage people to return to the high street again.

Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, said last month: ‘With warmer weather delaying turning on home heating, positive news about a decline in inflation and a pause in rising interest rates, consumers are hopeful. That they will feel a little more confident. Get on with the Christmas shopping.

‘After years of battling challenges, the resilience of the retail sector has diminished and we are starting to see the gap between the strongest and weakest on the high street widen.

Mastercard data also appears to reinforce the resurgence of bricks and mortar post-Covid, as online-only retailers are suffering losses.

Mastercard SpendingPulse shows that restaurants will be the biggest relative beneficiaries over the festive period, with sales expected to grow 12.9 per cent compared to last year.

Electronics sales are projected to grow by 5.6 percent year-on-year, while fashion and accessories-related sectors are expected to see growth of 5.3 and 5.1 percent, respectively.

Grocery spending is also expected to rise – but this is mainly driven by extremely high food price inflation, which declined from 9.9 percent in September to 8.8 percent in October.

The forecast is another Christmas season of growth for retailers, following a 17 percent increase in consumer spending during the last quarter of 2022, according to data from consumer advocacy platform Mention Me.

Natalia Lechmanova, senior economist for Europe at the Mastercard Economics Institute, said: ‘Our latest spending pulse forecasts show cautious optimism among UK consumers, many of whom will be wary of spending this festive season due to inflation, higher mortgage payments and an uncertain economic climate. Will remain alert.

‘The good news for UK retailers and the hospitality sector is that willingness to spend, particularly on gifts and eating out, remains strong.’

High street set for bumper Christmas spending sub-region UK holiday retail sales expected to rise year-on-year from November 1 to December 24 apparel 5.3% electronics 5.6% grocery 4.3% jewelery 5.1% restaurant 12.9%

Retailers are gearing up for bumper Christmas trading

It comes as supermarkets rush to hire thousands of temporary workers to cope with what is expected to be a bumper Christmas.

Some of the country’s largest grocers have so far said they are looking for at least 74,000 additional workers to help cope with demand.

Marks & Spencer has become the latest business to announce it is recruiting thousands of extra staff for retail’s all-important golden quarter.

In the group’s recent third quarter results, Sainsbury’s boss Simon Roberts claimed it was now ‘ready to give customers at Sainsbury’s and Argos everything they want for a wonderful Christmas.’

Similarly, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said: ‘We are in a strong position to continue investing for customers, and we will do everything in our power to ensure we continue to lower prices wherever possible. So that customers can have a wonderful, affordable Christmas by shopping. In Tesco.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk