High street boost ahead of Christmas

Closely watched survey shows consumer confidence rose in November

Households felt more positive about their finances this month as high street shops got a boost ahead of Christmas.

A closely watched survey showed consumer confidence strengthened in November, pushing the pound to a 12-week high.

Slowing inflation – which fell to 4.8 percent from 6.7 percent last month – and rising wages had Britons more optimistic about their budget. This will come as a relief to retailers expecting bumper sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas, including Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

GfK’s survey showed that consumer confidence scores were negative overall, but up six points compared to October.

Shares in Next rose 0.8 per cent, Marks & Spencer were flat at 248.8p and B&M shares rose 1.7 per cent. ,

It’s good to see that consumers are more optimistic about their personal financial situation’, said Joe Stratton, director of customer strategy at market research company GfK.

‘This shows that people are thinking about their future with increased confidence and a willingness to look beyond the short term.’

He said it was ‘good news for retailers looking to profit from Black Friday and Christmas.’

The research explored how consumers feel about their personal finances and general economic conditions over the past 12 months and the coming year. All five measurements had increased compared to the previous month’s readings.

The overall index score increased from -30 in October to -24 in November. This was 20 points more than -44 recorded at this time last year.

‘Despite severe cost-of-living pressures, many people will still want to loosen their purse strings a bit so they can enjoy that feel-good factor we all associate with the festive season,’ Stratton said.

The rebound beat expectations with a score of -28, according to Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics.

She said: ‘We expect confidence to continue to strengthen as real disposable incomes rise, supported by forward-looking growth in real wages and pressure from mortgage refinancing.’ The data has increased expectations that interest rates will remain at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent for a long time.

Investors now think the Bank of England will make its first rate cut in September rather than June as previously estimated.

Bank of England chief economist Hugh Pill, pictured, warned yesterday that he could not ease monetary policy yet.

Pill told the Financial Times that energy, food and international commodity prices have fallen, but service price inflation and wage growth remain ‘persistently’ high. He said the challenge for the bank is to bring down those components of inflation.

