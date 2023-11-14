With its world-famous beaches and efforts to expand fast internet connections to rural areas, Goa aims to become the number one digital nomads’ choice for “work”.

The beautiful beaches of Goa have long been the stage for tourists to enjoy dream-like holidays and joyous parties.

Now, the Indian state is trying to attract visitors who will stay longer and prefer to stay within the local community – turning their holidays into A unique work.

“Goa has always been a favorite destination,” Goa Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte told Euronews Travel, adding that tourists look for “sun, sand and sea.”

But after the pandemic, tourists visiting Goa are no longer as numerous as they were before the health emergency, says Khaunte.

“This is a form of revenge tourism, travelers want to explore more, do more things, and we need to create these opportunities for them.”

How is Goa attracting digital nomads?

Goa has been attempting to become a remote work hub for some time now, but now it is doubling down on its efforts with the “Workation Goa” campaign.

It invites”digital nomad People who want a creative, peaceful place with a good quality of life should move to a state where this lifestyle is part of the local culture.

To do this, Goa is introducing high-speed connectivity in rural areas of the state and creating “maritime hubs”, co-working huts along its world-famous beaches.

The state’s marine centers will be beachside spaces that “allow digital nomads to work and then enjoy local life, swim, do some water sports on the beach,” says Khaunte.

Fast and reliable internet connections in rural areas of the state will not only make villages accessible to digital nomads, but also encourage more tourists to travel to the most remote parts of the state – thereby giving a boost to Goa’s homestay programme.

This will help digital nomads and tourists deepen their understanding of the local culture.

The Goa government aims to have 100 percent internet connectivity in its territory in two years.

Does Goa have a digital nomad visa?

Western states are still pressurizing the Indian government to implement this digital nomad visa category, but he is confident that progress is being made in this direction.

This visa will allow digital nomads to live in Goa – and anywhere in India – for one year while working remotely or doing freelance work for a foreign-based employer.

India currently offers long-term, multiple-entry visas that are technically for tourism purposes only.

“Not just Goa but the entire country will benefit from this,” says Khaunte. Digital nomads will give back to the country and help empower local communities and rural women, as the homestays are run by women.

By encouraging digital nomads to move to Goa, the state is encouraging “sustainability and women empowerment”, says Khaunte.

