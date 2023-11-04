High school entrepreneurs in Utah can bring their innovative ideas to life

Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY – A waterproof backpack made from an old camping tent. Technology that scans your pantry and gives you recipe ideas for what you have. Glow in the dark hockey puck. A water tester that reads what elements are in water.

All of these ideas come from Utah high school students, and there will be an opportunity to share even more ideas early next year.

Utah high school students can win up to $10,000 from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business for their innovative business, app and product inventions that solve problems they encounter in everyday life. Applications will open in September and close in January.

Utah High School Entrepreneur Challenge program director Anne Bastian said the program receives about 90 applications each year. Out of those 90 applications, 20 finalists are selected to present their ideas.

Inventions are then judged on four criteria: problem, solution, market, and prototype.

“What is the problem in the world or the opportunity that you see, and then what is the unique solution that you propose? Who is it for? What is your unique idea? Has this not been done before? What makes you different ?” These are the questions the application seeks to answer, Bastian said.

Vivek Anand and business co-founder Adrian Sukahyo won first place in the 2022 Entrepreneur Challenge for their idea for a water tester that reads what’s in home plumbing and drinking water.

The idea came when Anand’s family noticed that there was a white residue left on their utensils when they moved into their Holaday home for the first time in 2017. After paying someone to test their water, Anand and Sukahyo came together to figure out a more affordable way. Families will have to do the same thing.

“I will say that as we went along, it was difficult to figure out a lot of the process, because none of us have any business background. … So we’ve been figuring things out, and Lassonde has been a great help. ” said Anand, now a University of Utah student at the Lassonde Institute.

Anand and Sukahyo had not planned to go into entrepreneurship, but when they developed the idea of ​​a school engineering competition, they decided to pursue it.

Anand said the competition is a great learning opportunity for students thinking about applying.

“There are a lot of great awards, and the money certainly helped us a lot, but I think the experience helped us more. We learned a lot, and I would say that people who are thinking about getting involved I’m thinking, they should just go ahead and just apply,” Anand said.

Students applying do not need to have an actual product in hand, but presentation of the idea is required. Anand said that a prototype of his invention impressed the judges.

While the first place winner will be awarded $10,000, other top winners will win separate cash prizes. All 20 finalists will receive a $1,000 housing scholarship and a trip to the U.S. Will get a place in Lassonde Studio’s entrepreneurship program in 2015. The $10,000 can be used towards the winner’s wishes, which is often put toward developing their product and going to school.

Bastian emphasized that applicants can submit more than one application if they have multiple ideas.

While Anand and Sukahyo haven’t reached sales levels with their product, being part of Lassonde has helped them build the product and make the right connections to start selling, Anand said.

The last date to apply is January 16, 2024. For more information about the challenge, including deadlines, visit Lassonde’s website.

Most Recent Education Stories

Kagan Mears Bigler is a general assignment news reporter for KSL.com.

More stories you may be interested in

Source: www.ksl.com