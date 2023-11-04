High rates have led to a record share of home sellers slashing prices as buyers cut budgets.

There is some relief coming in the budget now, with average daily rates falling from 8% to 7.5% compared to last week.

The price of homes sold fell nearly 7% during the four weeks ending Oct. 29, the highest share on average on record. The hit comes as mortgage rates have soared to their highest level in 23 years last week and significantly cut buyers’ budgets. The higher rates have forced some sellers to lower their asking price to compensate for the higher interest rates on monthly payments. It’s worth noting that buyers are getting a little relief this week, at least temporarily: Economic events have pushed daily average mortgage rates down from 8% to 7.5% compared to last week.

Sales prices are still 3% higher than a year ago. That’s partly because sales-price data is a lagging indicator, reflecting deals that were under contract a month or two ago. Growth in sales prices may slow in the coming months as it begins to reflect sales that were under contract as mortgage rates reached 8% in October.

Another reason for rising selling prices is that despite slowing demand, low inventory is pushing prices up. The total number of homes for sale is down 10% year over year; New listings increased 1% from a year ago — just the second increase since July 2022 — but that’s partly due to a sharp decline in new listings from this time last year. Price declines are becoming more prevalent than ever while prices continue to rise which reflects today’s bizarre housing market. Redfin agents describe a mismatch between sellers’ high expectations and the reality of buyers’ budgets, saying it’s more important than ever for sellers to price appropriately from the start to attract buyers and sell quickly.

“Some sellers are pricing too high because they have FOMO because their neighbor’s house sold for more than the asking price two years ago,” said Seattle Redfin Premier agent Patrick Berninger. “While low inventory is increasing some competition and relatively affordable homes in popular neighborhoods are still selling quickly, they are getting two or three offers as opposed to 20 offers at the peak of the market. With mortgage rates in the 7.5% to 8% range, buyers don’t have the budget they would have had two years ago or even a year ago.

For example, in the Seattle metro, the typical home buyer’s monthly mortgage payment is $232 higher than a year ago. That’s about $2,000 more than two years ago.

Seattle Metro Area: Home Buyer’s Typical Monthly Mortgage Payment average mortgage rate (30 years fixed) average home-sale price Typical monthly mortgage payment End of October 2021 3.14% $723,000 $3,218 End of October 2022 7.08% $762,000 $4,863 End of October 2023 7.76% $774,500 $5,095

leading indicators

Indicators of home buying demand and activity Price (if applicable) recent changes year-on-year change Source Daily Average 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate 7.51% (November 2) down from 7.9% a week ago above 7.09% mortgage news daily Weekly Average 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate 7.76% (week ending November 2) Down slightly from 7.79% a week ago; Still close to highest level in 23 years above 7.08% freddie mac Mortgage-Purchase Applications (Seasonally Adjusted) Down 1% from a week ago (as of week ending October 27) Fell 22% to lowest level in nearly 30 years Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Down 6% from a month ago (as of week ending October 29) down 1% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other home buying services from Redfin agents Google searches “homes for sale” Down 6% from a month ago (as of October 28) down 12% Google Trends excursion activity down 16% since the beginning of the year At this time last year, it was down 27% from the start of 2022 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company

Key housing-market data

US Highlights: Four weeks ending October 29, 2023 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ US metro areas, and are based on homes listed and/or sold during this period. Weekly housing-market data goes back to 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending October 29, 2023 year-on-year change notes average selling price $369,613 3.4% Prices have risen partly because increased mortgage rates were hampering prices during this time last year average asking price $383,200 5.4% Biggest increase in a year average monthly mortgage payment $2,757 at a 7.76% mortgage rate 12% Slightly below the all-time high of $16 a week ago pending sale 68,693 -8.8% new lists 79,906 1.1% Second increase year-on-year from July 2022; The first was a week ago. This increase is partly because new listings were declining at the same time last year. active lists 858,570 -10.2% Smallest decline since July months of supply 3.7 months +0.3 points. Highest level since February A 4 to 5 month supply is considered balanced, with lower numbers reflecting seller market conditions. Share of houses taken off the market in two weeks 37.7% above 34% average days on market 33 -2 days Share of homes sold above list price 29.4% above 28% Share of houses with price decline 6.9% +0.2 points. record high Average sales-to-list price ratio 99.1% +0.4 points.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending October 29, 2023 Redfin’s metro-level data covers the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest growth year-on-year Metros with biggest decline year-on-year notes average selling price Newark, NJ (14.8%) San Jose, CA (13.6) Anaheim, CA (11.5%) West Palm Beach, FL (10.6%) Columbus, OH (10.3%) Austin, TX (-6%) Fort Worth, TX (-3%) Tampa, FL (-1.8%) Portland, OR (-1.2%) San Antonio, TX (-1.1%) There was a decline in 5 metros pending sale Austin, TX (2%) Tampa, FL (1.3%) Las Vegas (0.2%) Portland, OR (-23.5%) Sacramento, CA (-21.6%) San Antonio, TX (-21.6%) Seattle (-18.1%) Newark, NJ (-16.4%) There was a decline in all except 3 metros new lists Phoenix (13.9%) San Jose, CA (12.7%) Miami (12.1%) Tampa, FL (10.7%) West Palm Beach, FL (10.6%) Atlanta (-22.5%) Portland, OR (-14.7%) Seattle (-12%) Nashville, TN (-10.2%) San Antonio, TX (-9.8%) There was an increase in 16 metros

See our metrics definitions page for explanations of all the metrics used in this report.

Source: www.redfin.com