High quality development firmly on the agenda

Nation to accelerate drive to build strong, efficient finance sector, experts say

China will step up efforts to build a strong and efficient financial industry that will empower the country’s high-quality development and modernization drive, experts said on Wednesday, after a tone-setting policy conference stressed the strategic importance of the sector.

The Central Financial Working Conference, which concluded on Tuesday, outlined steps to build the country’s financial competitiveness, signaled more efforts to optimize financial supervision to prevent and mitigate risks, and market A more expansion-oriented policy can be awaited, he said, adding measures and instruments will boost confidence.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who is also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered keynote remarks at the two-day conference, laying out financial sector plans for the present and the future.

The gathering of top financial policymakers comes after China reshaped its financial regulatory framework earlier this year. The country currently faces rising global geopolitical uncertainties and a slow economic recovery, compounded by government debt issues and a sluggish property market, three years after the pandemic.

“China must build a strong and efficient financial industry to ensure the financial stability and high-quality growth of the world’s second-largest economy. This, at some point, will determine the outlook and global competitiveness of the Chinese economy in the next decades. Will determine.” ,” said Zhang Yansheng, chief researcher at the China Center for International Economic Exchange.

He advocated reforms and opening up of the financial industry and the decisive role of market forces in the allocation of financial resources, which he described as crucial to promoting the high-quality development of the financial industry to build an overall high-quality economy.

Noting that finance is the “lifeline” of the national economy, the leadership at the meeting said the financial industry must address problems including low efficiency, hidden economic and financial risks and relatively weak supervisory and governance capacity to deliver high quality . Services to economic and social development.

The meeting called for vigorous efforts to create an improved monetary and financial environment by pursuing key strategies, quality financial services to key sectors and weak links. It said a prudent monetary policy should be maintained, and called for greater attention to making cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustments and enriching monetary policy instruments.

Chen Daofu, deputy director of the Research Institute of Finance, which is part of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said the meeting sent a signal that efforts would be accelerated to develop a modern finance system with Chinese characteristics, where markets – oriented and law-based reforms will be advocated while also emphasizing party leadership.

He expects new structural monetary instruments to be launched so that more financial resources can flow into the areas of technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, green growth and small businesses.

Liu Xiaochun, vice president of the Shanghai Finance Institute, said the meeting called for concrete work on the development of science and technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance. These sectors are important for China to pursue high-quality economic growth and switch to a new development model, Liu said.

The latest data from the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, showed that as of the end of September, the total amount of outstanding yuan-denominated debt issued by financial institutions stood at 234.59 trillion yuan ($32.05 trillion), a year-on-year high. The rate was 10.9 percent higher year-on-year. Loans to sectors including green development, science and innovation enterprises, and inclusive finance grew relatively faster.

Chang Haizhong, executive director of corporates at ratings agency Fitch Bohua, said the central bank may encourage commercial banks and policy banks to increase relevant loans or credit flows to these sectors.

The meeting also stressed the need to comprehensively strengthen financial supervision and effectively prevent and mitigate financial risks, including “optimizing the debt structure of central and local governments” and “linking between the financial and property sectors.” Efforts include “promoting good development cycle”. Experts including Chang said these efforts are likely to be carried out through coordinated actions by various institutions, including fiscal authorities, financial regulatory institutions, commercial banks and local governments.

Zhang Ming, deputy director of the Institute of Finance and Banking at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, predicted that the central government may borrow more in the future. Meanwhile, local governments are expected to avoid large-scale debt issuance to finance economic development, and financing for public welfare projects with large capital scale, slow turnover and low investment returns will become more rational. .

Source: www.bing.com