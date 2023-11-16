High-profile hedge fund CEO says AI will create 'the greatest displacement of human labor in the history of capitalism' 'There is going to be a lot of disruption'

For those worried about artificial intelligence replacing human workers in the coming years, recent comments from a major technology investor won’t ease their worries.

“AI is going to be the largest displacement of human labor in the history of capitalism,” Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of investment firm Altimeter Capital, said this week. art of investing case. “There is going to be a lot of disruption that will cause a lot of anger. “Many people will feel left out of the system.”

Rather than a scenario in which companies suddenly lay off half their workforce, Gerstner expects a gradual process.

“This will mean that the rate of hiring in companies will be much slower than in the last 20 years,” he said. As an example, he adds, “If the productivity of your engineers has improved by 50%, and you’re increasing your company’s top line by 20%, you don’t need to hire new engineers. . ,

Altimeter invests in both private and public companies around the world. Its notable venture capital investments include Zillow (a technology real-estate firm), ByteDance (the Chinese internet giant behind TikTok), and Snowflake (a cloud-based data storage and analytics service for corporations).

In October 2022, Gerstner caused a stir by criticizing Facebook-parent Meta, in which his firm owns millions of shares, writing in an open letter that the company had lost focus and should reduce both its headcount and Metaverse investments. . Shortly thereafter, Metra laid off more than 11,000 employees, with larger layoffs to follow. (Meta shares are up more than 200% this year.)

Gerstner’s views on artificial intelligence and jobs contrast with those of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose company — which Huang describes as “always under threat” despite its $1.2 trillion market cap — makes the AI ​​chips that tech giants are racing to acquire this year. Have been. , Huang argues that the impact of AI will likely be that, overall, more jobs will be created than destroyed.

“I think it has the potential to create jobs,” he said recently. acquired podcast. “The first thing that happens with productivity is prosperity. When companies become more successful, they hire more people as they seek to expand into more areas.

A common thinking is that if a company improves productivity with AI, it will employ fewer people, Huang said. But that doesn’t mean a company won’t have any new ideas, he said, and “that’s not true for most companies.”

AI could make it easier to launch companies with fewer people, leading to more entrepreneurs. Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Silicon Valley VC firm Social Capital, recently reflected on all in Podcast, “It seems quite reasonable and logical” that AI productivity gains would lead to tens or hundreds of millions of startups made up of just one or two people.

Gerstner argued that as AI changes the economic landscape, there will be clear winners and losers. He said this has happened before with the advent of new technologies.

“When we moved from horses to cars, if you were in the horseshoe repair business, you were put out of business,” he said. “If you were in the business of making horse-drawn carriages, you were put out of business. You have to find a way to get back to the next thing.

His firm’s role in venture capital recently allowed him to see which public companies are poised to prosper from the AI ​​boom, he said, noting that Altimeter had one of its best years in the public markets. Is.

The company could see enterprises spending heavily on Nvidia’s expensive AI chips, as well as “all this data that needs to be released into the cloud,” he said. They allowed public portfolios to be built around companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Snowflake and “realized that a lot of companies were going to lose money on the end of that arrangement,” he said.

Gerstner did not speak openly about the negative impact AI could have on many companies and individuals.

“The benefits of human progress are not distributed equally at all times,” he said. “It’s really important to understand that there are losers in the game of human progress.”

Nevertheless, he considers himself an “American optimist” and does not believe that America’s best years are behind him. He is currently pushing a legislative program called Invest America in which a private investment account of $1,000 would be created by the federal government for every child born in the United States.

At a time when the wealth gap is widening, he argued, such accounts would make young Americans more financially literate participants in capitalism who have seen the benefits of investing and compound interest in their lives. Another reason he believes such a program would be important, he said, is the job displacement caused by AI.

“If they’re going to experience the negative side of AI, they need to experience some of the positive aspects,” Gerstner said.

Subscribe to the Eye on AI newsletter to stay informed about how AI is shaping the future of business. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com