PHOENIX – Housing experts say high home sales prices and mortgage interest rates are deterring first-time homebuyers from entering the market, especially as incomes are not rising.

In 2020, the housing market was crazy. Jason Giarizzo, a Realtor with West USA Realty who has been in the industry for 31 years, said a large number of homes were being sold, agents were short on inventory and offers were often being made higher than list prices.

Giarizzo said that coming out of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continued to grow as people started buying real estate. “We weren’t sure where the market would go, (if) you know, it would go down because of shutdowns and things like that, but it was just the opposite.”

A balanced market in the Phoenix metropolitan area would have an inventory level of about 30,000 properties, Giarizzo said, but inventory in the area began to shrink to about 4,400 properties by the end of 2021.

Then, home prices reached high levels and interest rates began to rise as the Federal Reserve began raising rates in an effort to reduce inflation. “In all my years in real estate, I don’t think I’ve seen inventory grow to the level it did in such a short period of time. We went from 4,400 properties for sale in the spring to nearly 20,000 properties by the summer, Giarizzo said.

Now, inventory is at about 13,000, which is still half of the balanced inventory for the Phoenix metropolitan area, Giarizzo said.

As mortgage loan interest rates have risen, that frenzy has subsided, especially for the first-time buyers market, Giarizzo said.

Mortgage loan interest rates vary widely depending on factors such as the individual market, buyer’s credit score, home price, down payment, rate type, loan term and type.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the current average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed mortgage for a $430,000 home in Arizona for a buyer with a credit score of 700-719 is 8.063% or less, putting 10% down.

Chris Giarizzo, a mortgage loan officer at Lennar Mortgage who has been in the industry for more than 23 years and is married to Jason Giarizzo, said many hourly workers are struggling to afford housing, whether it’s buying a home. Yes, or even rent.

The median home sale price in the Phoenix metropolitan area was $435,700 in September 2023, according to Redfin, a real estate firm that tracks prices and trends.

“I wouldn’t actually say it’s a bad time to buy a home, it’s just a challenging time to buy a home,” Chris Giarizzo said.

Although mortgage loan rates have been this high before, the higher sales prices are providing little relief to buyers, he said, and no relief is likely to be expected until next year.

The last time 30-year fixed mortgage loan rates reached 8% was in 2000.

It was a combination of people who moved to the state and people who had more disposable income after pandemic shutdowns that fueled the market boom in the Phoenix metropolitan area in 2020, Chris Giarizzo said.

“We weren’t out shopping and traveling, and so I’ll be honest, not just in my industry, but in many industries, people said they were never that busy. … We were all working long hours,” Chris Giarizzo said.

The “perfect storm” of high demand, low interest rates and a lack of adequate inventory drove up home values, he said, creating a frenzy of people paying more than list price because there was so much competition.

“You have a lot of people who are sitting on the sidelines right now, eager to buy their first home,” Chris Giarizzo said.

Many people were stuck with low interest rates years ago, Jason Giarizzo said, so even though it might have made sense to move or downsize, they didn’t do it because they were considering interest rates higher than 7%. Must have been.

A February Realtor.com survey found that 82% of homeowners with existing low-rate mortgages feel “locked in.”

“Even if the craze is over, I don’t see home values ​​going down,” Jason Giarizzo said. “I think we’re not going to see a big increase in inventory, that’s because of people who have locked in those low rates.”

Interest rates will eventually fall, but it’s hard to predict when and by how much, Chris Giarizzo said, adding that rates below 3% were largely driven by the pandemic and probably won’t be seen again.

In August 2021, the 30-year mortgage rate was about 2.8%, according to data from the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

“If we can get rates back to four or five (percent), I think we’ll see the beginning of returning to a more balanced market,” Chris Giarizzo said.

In Northern Arizona, where Jason Giarizzo also sells real estate, properties are being sold more quickly and at much higher prices, although there is still low inventory. “I’m doing more work in the $1 million to $2.5 million range, and I’m actually seeing a lot of those deals happen in cash,” he said.

But a similar housing shortage is being felt in Payson and other non-luxury home markets in Northern Arizona, where housing is largely unaffordable due to a combination of rates and list prices, Chris Giarizzo said.

Phoenix park ranger Jay Cruz, 46, began searching for his home two months ago and sees no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Trying to find a good deal — it’s been very difficult and challenging,” Cruz said. “The monthly mortgage payment is too high for what I want, and it is not possible to pay it off every month.”

He fixed his credit score, saved for a down payment, and recently started the process of getting a home loan.

But mortgage interest rates are one of the things holding Cruz back. “I don’t want to move into a house that I can afford for a few months and not be able to afford two years from now,” he said.

Cruz is looking for a three-bedroom home in Phoenix, Peoria or Glendale, and even though she’s a full-time city employee and has good benefits, she and many of her coworkers have part-time jobs to make ends meet. ,

“Even though we have full-time jobs with the city, you know, it’s still a little tough in today’s economy,” Cruz said.

Chris Giarizzo said newly-built financing at below-market interest rates is probably the best route for first-time buyers, especially if they’re struggling to qualify.

Federal Housing Administration loans are available to first-time home buyers, with down-payment options as low as 3.5%.

Zillow Home Loans is offering a 1% down payment incentive to buyers in Arizona to reduce the time it takes qualified buyers to save.

This program is for buyers who have maintained high monthly rent payments but have not been able to save for a down payment.

“I would just advise borrowers that the less you invest, the higher your (monthly) payments will be,” Chris Giarizzo said.

