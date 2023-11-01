High interest rates hit remortgage as property market stalled

The number of homeowners remortgaging with a different lender is at the lowest level since 1999 as higher borrowing costs cause unrest.

With inflation hitting 6.7 percent, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent on Thursday, raising hopes that they may have peaked.

It left rates unchanged last month and raised them by 0.1 percent 14 times since December 2021.

But rates will remain at this level for some time and investors believe the first cut will not happen before August.

Higher borrowing costs have hit demand, putting pressure on the property market.

Inflation fight: The Bank of England is expected to keep rates at 5.25% on Thursday, raising hopes they have peaked

Only 20,600 homeowners had resale deals approved with a different lender last month as more people stay with existing providers because they would not be able to meet the affordability criteria for a new one.

Mortgage approvals fell for the fourth consecutive month to their lowest level since January, according to Bank of England data.

Only 43,300 were approved in September as buyers expected rates to fall and prices to continue falling.

Property search website Zoopla says house prices have fallen 1.1 per cent last year, as higher mortgage rates suppressed buyer demand.

Lenders have been cutting mortgage rates ever since the Bank of England halted interest rate rises.

However, many of those coming out of fixed-rate deals are still facing increased monthly payments because they are locked into higher deals.

The average five-year fixed mortgage rate was 5.87 percent yesterday, according to rate monitor MoneyFactsCompare.

Halifax, Nationwide and Santander all cut rates in October.

The Bank of England says the effective interest rate paid on new mortgages rose to 5.01 percent in September from 4.82 percent in August.

Alice Hahn of investment platform BestInvest warned that rates remained expensive for owners. ‘Many people emerging from cheap deals secured before the tightening cycle are still facing a significant uptick in repayments,’ he said.

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on the jobs market to see whether inflation pressures persist or begin to ease.

Governor Andrew Bailey has warned not to expect interest rates to fall until there is ‘concrete evidence’ that inflation is slowing.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk