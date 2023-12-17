High interest rates are testing banks in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan – analysis

Central banks in economies with persistently elevated core inflation (except food and energy prices) will likely keep interest rates higher for longer periods of time. The high interest rate environment, which has recently caused banking sector stress in some advanced economies, may be a harbinger of greater systemic risks. This could tighten financial conditions, increase credit stress and reduce funding for financial institutions, including in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Such stress could threaten banks’ profits and willingness to lend, impacting financial stability and economic growth.

Financial stability risks such as excessive reliance on external funding may make banks in some countries vulnerable to sudden changes in investor sentiment. Furthermore, where lenders hold a significant portion of domestic sovereign debt, a prolonged period of high interest rates could lead to losses, particularly if the market value of that debt declines and assets are undervalued.

In our recently published Regional Economic Outlook For the Middle East and Central Asia, we describe the first region-wide stress test. It uses four scenarios to assess the risks of higher interest rates over the longer term in the region’s emerging market and middle-income countries and the six Gulf Cooperation Council economies.

The results suggest that banks in most countries in the region will be able to withstand individual stress scenarios, but may be tested by a combination of higher interest rates, corporate sector stress and liquidity pressures. Importantly, government-owned banks are more unsafe than privately owned banks. This is due to the low profitability and high securities holdings of state-owned banks, which increases interest rate risk.

In the combined shock scenario some banks would violate the minimum regulatory capital ratio. Nevertheless, less capital will result in a reduction in lending to the private sector and a decline in economic activity, comparable to previous episodes of credit contraction. For example, the inflation-adjusted economic output loss in the combined shock scenario could be as high as 1.5 percent over two years. The estimated loss for Gulf economies would be 0.9 percent.

Monetary policy is an important factor in these countries. Central banks face tough policy tradeoffs at a time when core inflation measures, which exclude volatile food and energy prices, remain above targets in many countries.

In a low-inflation environment, central banks may respond to financial stress by cutting interest rates. However, when inflation is high during periods of stress, policymakers must strike a balance between protecting financial stability and keeping inflation under control.

Policy makers need appropriate tools to deal with banking sector turmoil that may affect financial stability. Strengthening prudential standards – for example, encouraging banks to accumulate capital during expansions so they can continue lending during recessions – can better manage risk. Stress testing should take into account vulnerabilities in bank holdings of government debt to improve resilience to shocks. Over the next few years, efforts by policymakers to foster a deep and diverse investor base should continue to help reduce the interconnection between the banking system and the health of the sovereign, especially where state-owned institutions dominate the market. Are.

It is also important to establish emergency liquidity tools such as central bank emergency loans to prevent systemic financial stress. However, governments must communicate this clearly to ensure that liquidity support is not working at cross-purposes with monetary policy. Finally, developing effective plans to wind down distressed companies will reduce risks to financial stability and economic growth.

—This article is based on Chapter 3 of the October 2023 Middle East and Central Asia Regional Economic Outlook, Higher Longer: What Are the Macrofinancial Risks? The author of the report is Adrian Alter, Bashar Halahel, Thomas Kroen, Troy Matheson (co-head), and Thomas Piontek (co-head)

Thomas Crone Currently works as an economist in the Regional Analysis and Strategy Division of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF. Before joining the IMF, he completed a PhD in Economics at Princeton University, working on banking, finance, and macroeconomics topics.

troy matheson is a Senior Economist for the Middle East and Central Asia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Before joining the IMF in 2009, he was a consultant in the modeling division at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

is a Senior Economist for the Middle East and Central Asia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Before joining the IMF in 2009, he was a consultant in the modeling division at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Thomas Piontek is a senior financial sector specialist in the Global Market Analysis Division of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF. he contributes to Global Financial Stability Report and is a member of the IMF’s market monitoring team.

Source: This article was published by IMF Blog

Source: www.eurasiareview.com