High home prices and mortgage rates reduce affordability for low-income earners

According to the banking and finance industry body, low-income first-time buyer households need to find an average deposit amount of almost twice their annual income to meet affordability requirements.

High home prices and high mortgage rates are reducing affordability.

According to UK Finance figures, first-time buyers with a combined household income of less than £50,000 are putting down almost 194% of their annual income as a deposit. This compares with almost 110% for people earning between £50,000 and £100,000.

UK Finance’s Household Finance Review for the third quarter of 2023 said mortgage lending remained weak in almost every sector of the market, but was most acutely seen at the tight end of affordability.

The report states that 57% of first-time buyers in 2021 had a household income of less than £50,000. By 2023, this proportion had fallen to 46%.

The review said: “These customers are now required to deposit deposits equivalent to twice their annual earnings, which is significantly higher than in recent years.

“However, higher-income borrowers have not seen the same change in increased deposit requirements.”

Loans for home purchases declined in the third quarter of 2023, continuing a trend that began in late 2022, with customers facing significant affordability constraints due to rising costs of living and higher interest rates, the report said. Is facing.

Activity among first-time buyers fell by almost a fifth compared to the third quarter of 2022, and activity among home-movers fell by a quarter.

The report said mortgage refinancing remains strong, with affordability pressures and competitive retention deals causing nine in 10 customers to transfer products with their existing lender in 2023.

The report said: “Although signs of unsecured debt stress are limited, mortgage outstanding are rising. However, this is from a low base and around 99% of borrowers are still able to meet their monthly payments.

“For those who are struggling, lenders are ready to help with a range of support options tailored to best meet the customer’s circumstances – discussing these options early to find the right form of support is important.”

Jamie Alexander, mortgage director at Alexander Southwell Mortgage Services, told website Newspage: “The report reveals a gloomy outlook for the UK housing market and highlights the dire state of many household finances. There has been a sharp decline in mortgage lending, This highlights the continuing affordability crisis, especially for those at the bottom of the income spectrum…

“Flexibility in mortgage refinancing and low levels of repayments, while reassuring, may provide only temporary relief in the face of macroeconomic uncertainties.”

Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “Some homeowners may take comfort from the fact that the Bank of England has paused its rate-hike cycle and mortgage rates have subsequently fallen slightly.

“But there is still a big gap between current mortgage rates and the much lower fixed rates, which will leave many homeowners missing out.

“We know that around 1.6 million mortgage deals are due to expire in 2024 and, unless we see meaningful cuts from the Bank of England, those homeowners will be paying hundreds, and in many cases thousands, more each year for their mortgages. Will pay more.”

