This is why carbon capture is not an easy solution to climate change.

Carbon capture technology is at the heart of the climate strategies of many world governments.

It’s also expensive, largely unproven, and can be hard to sell to a nervous public.

This currently makes the model of capturing carbon dioxide emissions from the air and storing them for money impractical.

As nations gather in Dubai at the end of November for COP28 – the 28th UN Climate Change Conference – the question of the future role of carbon capture in a climate-friendly world will be in focus.

So where are we with carbon capture and what stands in the way of its widespread deployment?

What is carbon capture?

Carbon capture is a way to reduce carbon emissions by capturing them at the source remove them from the environment.

most common form of carbon capture The technology involves capturing the gas from a point source such as an industrial smokestack.

From there, the carbon can either be moved directly into permanent underground storage (CSS) or it can first be used in another industrial purpose – a process known as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). goes.

Another form of carbon capture is direct air capture (DAC), which carbon emission Caught by the wind.

How many carbon capture projects currently exist?

There are currently 42 operational commercial CCS and CCUS. projects The world has the potential to store 49 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the global CCS Institute, which tracks the industry.

This is about 0.13 percent of the world’s approximately 37 billion tons of annual energy and industry-related carbon dioxide emissions,

About 30 of those projects, accounting for 78 percent of total carbon captured from the group, use carbon for enrichment. oil recovery (EOR), in which carbon is injected into oil wells to free trapped oil. Drillers say EOR could make petroleum more climate-friendly, but environmentalists say the practice is counterproductive.

Another 12 projects that permanently store carbon in underground formations without using it to boost oil production WeNorway, Iceland, China, Canada, Qatar and Australia, according to the Global CCS Institute.

It is unclear how many, if any, of these projects make a profit.

about 130 direct air capture According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), facilities are being planned around the world, although only 27 have been commissioned and they capture only 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The US in August announced a $1.2 billion (€1.1b) grant for two DAC centers in Texas and Louisiana, with a promise to capture two million tonnes. Carbon per year, although final investment decisions on the projects have not been made.

The high cost of carbon capture is a setback

An obstacle to the rapid deployment of carbon capture Technology is cost.

The cost of CCS ranges from €14 to €110 per ton of carbon captured, depending on the emissions source. DAC projects are even more expensive, between €550 and €916 per tonne, according to the IEA, because of the amount of energy required to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

Some CCS projects in countries like norway And Canada has been barred for financial reasons.

Developers say they need a carbon price, either carbon tax, business plans or tax breaks that make it profitable to capture and store carbon. Without it, only carbon capture projects that increase revenues in a different way – such as through increased oil production – are profitable.

Countries including the US have introduced public subsidies for carbon capture projects. Inflation Reduction ActPassed in 2022, a tax of $50 (€46) per ton of carbon captured for CCUS, $85 (€78) per ton captured for CCS, and $180 (€165) per ton captured through DAC Provides credit.

While these are worthwhile incentives, companies may still need to incur some additional costs to pursue CCS and DAC projects, says Benjamin Longstreth, global director of carbon capture at the Clean Air Task Force.

Some CCS projects have also failed to prove technology readiness. $1 billion (€1.15b) project to harness carbon dioxide emissions texas For example, the coal plant had chronic mechanical problems and regularly missed its targets before it was shut down in 2020, according to a report submitted to the US Department of Energy by the project’s owners.

The Petra Nova project restarted in September.

Problems of where to store captured carbon

Where can captured carbon be found? stored Limited by geology. This reality will become more apparent when carbon capture is deployed on the large scale that will be needed to reverse climate change.

The best storage sites for carbon are in parts of North America, East Africa and the North SeaAccording to the Global CCS Institute.

This means that transporting stored carbon to storage sites may require extensive pipeline networks or even shipping fleets – creating potential new barriers.

For example, in October, a $3 billion (€3.5b) CCS pipeline project proposed by Navigator CO2 Ventures in the US Midwest – aimed at moving carbon from heartland ethanol plants to good storage sites – sparked residents’ concerns about capacity. Was canceled due to. leak and construction damage.

Simon Stewart, industrial policy expert at the National Wildlife Federation, says companies investing in carbon removal need to take community concerns seriously about new infrastructure projects.

“Not all technologies will be possible in all locations,” Stewart says.

