In a recent interaction with a group of Pakistani professional women in Malaysia, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah lauded the remarkable achievements of Pakistani women in various fields.

Despite facing social and cultural barriers, these women have performed exceptionally well and earned praise for their contributions.

During a meeting with a group of Pakistani professional women in Malaysia, the High Commissioner stressed the need to highlight and further support the under-represented services provided by these talented individuals.

He encouraged the formulation of strategic plans to explore new avenues for Pakistani entrepreneurs and workers.

Syed Ahsan also discussed the prospects of the tourism sector in Pakistan, mentioning the high number of tourists from Malaysia and a Malaysian drama filmed in Hunza which attracts a lot of visitors.

Additionally, the High Commissioner stressed the importance of enhancing the remittance process for Pakistanis based in Malaysia while promoting dialogue and innovative ideas to promote exports of Pakistani products to Malaysia.

First Secretary (Commercial) Sugra Habib highlighted the substantial demand for nurses in Malaysia and participants proposed various ideas, such as introducing work ethics courses to create more job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Malaysia.

Throughout the meeting, various professionals shared insights on women empowerment in Malaysia, educational loans for students and the potential for mutual learning between cultures.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of accomplished professionals from education, finance, digital management and healthcare, who are dedicated to exploring and enhancing opportunities for Pakistani professionals and entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

The meeting was attended by Mamuna Hassan, General Manager City School, Malaysia, Arshama Motei, Chartered Accountant Schlumberger, Malaysia, Sidra Jalil, Lead Global Public Policy, TikTok, Kanwal Ameer, Senior Digital Manager Euronet, Almas Ali, Head of Human Resources, Property. Guru, Malaysia, Saima Umair, entrepreneur, Tayyaba, chartered accountant, entrepreneur and Dr Saadia, public health professional.

