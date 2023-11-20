High Achievements: Cannabis friend-finding app 'JoinMe' wins Innovate@BU start-up competition

An app that helps cannabis users find new friends to smoke with won the $10,000 top prize at Boston University’s seventh annual cannabis start-up competition last week.

Stoner-Friendly App Called Join me Enables consumers to find and meet other like-minded people and share.

The popular program at BU involves student and alumni-led teams who pitch their ideas Shark Tank-style to a panel of judges for a chance to win ten grand and free consulting services from industry leaders .

JoinME, the brainchild of Marco Rotella And Claudio Bettini It aims to reduce social anxiety and agitation among cannabis users by connecting them. The BU event supports cannabis advocacy, reminding participants of the plant’s history and the importance of continuing the fight against the War on Drugs.

Bettini said, “We are very proud of what we are doing and hope that with everyone’s help we will be able to develop our idea even further.”

Rotella said that he and Bettini, who met several years ago at the Italian Students Association, put a lot of work and thought into the app.

“We have identified two main problems: cannabis consumers want and need partners,” Rotella said. “Social consumers have little association with psychological side effects such as social anxiety and agitation.”

Siobhan DulleaThe Executive Director of Innovate@BU opened the awards ceremony by saying that due to the rapid development of new technologies and industries, many BU students will eventually find themselves in careers that do not currently exist. Innovate@BU exists to help them “build the innovation skills and entrepreneurial mindset so they can make a meaningful impact in their lives and their communities,” she said.

The competition primarily provides assistance to students and alumni launching cannabis-related startups, none of which involve the direct sale or cultivation of product. sponsored by Green Lion Partners To foster innovation within the growing cannabis sector, the competition does not accept startups that handle cannabis directly.

