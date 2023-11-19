Hidden US tax shelters you can use even if you’re not rich

south dakota tax shelter

Usually when you hear the term tax haven, specific locations come to mind. The Cayman Islands, Switzerland, Panama and the Bahamas are all tax havens, but during the last decade South Dakota has joined the ranks as one of the world’s top destinations for hiding assets and avoiding taxes. Currently hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets are hidden in South Dakotan trusts that generate no tax revenue for the state or federal government, and these assets are functionally untouched by anyone who might have a legitimate claim. Is, such as a creditor or former spouse. The state has recently been in the spotlight with the leak of the Pandora Papers, which revealed a lot about who actually uses these South Dakotan trusts.

While tax havens like Switzerland may seem like a tool for the ultra-rich, there are ways you can potentially take advantage of the Mount Rushmore state’s auspices — even without living there. If you’re looking for help with tax planning, whether by taking advantage of South Dakotan trusts or otherwise, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor.

Why is South Dakota a tax haven?

The roots of South Dakota’s status as a global tax haven can be traced back to the 1980s when the state began regulating financial services. In 1981, the state legislature removed the limits on credit card interest rates that existed elsewhere in the country. Since then, the state has become even more financially deregulated, and in many ways. Apart from all this, there is also no income tax, inheritance tax or capital gains tax in the state.

In 1983, the state began allowing permanent trusts. A perpetual trust works just like any other trust, the main caveat being that the money can sit in the trust for decades without being subject to inheritance tax as it is passed on. After that, the state passed a series of laws that seal court documents involved in setting up the trust. Without leaks like the Pandora Papers, it would have been impossible to know who owned the South Dakotan trust by traditional means. Expanded laws regarding privacy make South Dakota trusts particularly attractive to anyone trying to hide assets, because governments can’t tax assets they can’t see. On top of what South Dakota itself is doing, the US is a notably absent signatory to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), which helps governments inform each other about assets held by foreigners.

How does the South Dakotan Trust work?

A South Dakotan trust is an ideal tool for many people who want to hide their assets from the public eye, protect them from taxes, or both. They don’t function much differently from trusts in other states, but there are important aspects to note. First and foremost, as noted above, Republican-controlled state legislatures continue to pass laws that allow excessive privacy. As such, it is nearly impossible to see who owns properties in a South Dakotan trust, let alone try to claim them.

Perhaps the most important aspect of a South Dakotan trust is the fact that it is easy for the people in the trust to claim that the assets inside are not theirs. The settlor, who is typically trying to protect his assets, opens a South Dakotan trust and deposits his assets. The person then names a beneficiary of the trust as well as a trustee.

From there, the people involved can claim they don’t actually own the property. The settler may claim to have no involvement because the person does not own the money. The beneficiary can similarly say that the property is in a trust administered by someone else, and the trustee can claim to only manage the trust. Additionally, South Dakota has laws that state that the beneficiary and settlor of a trust can be the same person, making things even easier for anyone wishing to shelter assets.

How can you use the South Dakotan Trust to your advantage?

It’s common to think that tax shelters and tax havens like Switzerland, Panama and now South Dakota are off-limits to all but the rich and famous. However, this humble American state is showing no signs of slowing down the trust industry that made it famous – and it’s easier than you might think to take advantage of.

The main difference when it comes to a South Dakotan trust is the set of rules regarding who can see and claim your property. If you’re concerned about prying eyes and hands, you may want to think about setting up a South Dakotan trust – that is, if you’re not bothered by any potential ethical questions about this practice.

Remember, you do not need to open a trust in South Dakota to take advantage of the benefits that a trust provides. Establishing a trust is something that many people from all types of financial backgrounds do. You can use a trust to determine where your property will go after you die or during your lifetime. These trusts can also help your beneficiaries avoid headaches, fees, and taxes.

How to Open a South Dakotan Trust

Setting up a South Dakotan trust is not very difficult, although there are some requirements you must meet. There is a non-refundable application fee of $5,000, and a trust must have assets of at least $200,000 to receive a South Dakota charter. The company must file a 12-page application, and once the trust is chartered, there is an annual state fee of 7 cents per $10,000 of assets in the trust. However, as mentioned earlier, you do not need a South Dakota PO box or a South Dakota address. You don’t actually have to go to South Dakota or have never visited South Dakota in your life.

South Dakota’s status as a world-renowned tax haven has been in place for decades, and the solidly red state shows no signs of reversing any time soon. As one of the world’s top tax havens, important people from around the world are opening trusts in the Mount Rushmore State, often without ever setting foot in the state or even being able to locate it on a map. While the morality of tax shelters is certainly up for debate, there are ways for South Dakotans other than the ultra-wealthy to receive the benefits of opening a trust. But whether you’re trying to avoid taxes or trying to keep your assets out of other people’s eyes and hands, South Dakota may be an attractive option.

