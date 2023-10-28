October 28, 2023
Hidden signals: Bitcoin’s on-chain data points to a bullish outlook, but there’s a problem


Sentiment, a leading blockchain intelligence platform, recently provided insights pointing towards a favorable short-term outlook for Bitcoin (BTC). However, as with other signs that seem to be ‘hidden’, there is a catch.

These on-chain metrics can serve as a north star for investors looking to strategize their next moves. However, according to another metric, although Sentiment’s recent revelations may indicate continued positive momentum for Bitcoin, there is also a potential upside move that could emerge.

Bullish signs on Bitcoin sentiments on the chain

Sentiment’s recent post revealed a positive story for the immediate future of BTC. One of the key metrics supporting this bullish outlook is the significant number of active Bitcoin addresses.

It is worth noting that an increase in active addresses may indicate increased adoption, investor interest, and overall network health. Additionally, the previously inactive token is actively rising indicating a renewed trader interest.

According to Sentiment, such activity often coincides with bullish trends, making it an essential metric to monitor.

Looking at these metrics revealed by Sentiment, Bitcoin may still have more rallies to go. However, adding another layer of intrigue to the current market scenario is the behavior surrounding meme coins, especially PEPE.

According to Ran Neuner, co-founder of OnChain Capital and Crypto Banter host, meme coins, with their viral nature and sharp price movements, act as barometers for market sentiment, despite sometimes being unorthodox.

PEPE performance: checking the market temperature?

While sentiment reports provide optimism, some market observers use unique indicators to understand potential market shifts. PEPE, a meme coin, has recently attracted the attention of several prominent crypto personalities.

Ryan Neuner recently noted that PEPE can act as an indicator of an overheated market. logic? When traders and investors flock to such tokens, and they see significant price increases, it may be a sign of excessive optimism in the market. Organize your walk with caution.

Notably, PEPE has increased by more than 80% in the last week. The meme coin has risen from the low of $0.00000650 seen last Friday, to a high of $0.00000118 at the time of writing. Following the recent increase in price, PEPE is currently down 1.1% over the last 24 hours.

Additionally, which seems to complement Neuner’s proposed indicator, Bitcoin has recently seen a fairly notable retracement from the surge above $35,000. The asset is currently trading at $33,620, down 1.1% over the past hour.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTC/USDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com



