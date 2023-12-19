December 19, 2023
Hi2 Global attends the 2023 TCFA Forum


NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On November 12, 2023, the 29th Annual Summit of The Chinese Finance Association (TCFA) was held in New York. This annual gathering serves as a forum for industry leaders, financial academic experts, financial regulators and TCFA members to share their insights on the latest developments in the global economy and financial markets.

The collaboration between Hi2 Global and TCFA began in 2017 when Jerry Wang, CEO of Hi2 Global, attended the 23rd TCFA Annual Meeting in New York to discuss Hi2 Global’s global investment strategy with a focus on emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Was shared.

On November 12, 2023, Hi2 Global made its seventh consecutive appearance at the TCFA Summit. Jerry contributed as a forum guest to the discussion on “The Artificial Intelligence Revolution in the Financial Sector: Innovation, Insights and Impact.” During this session, he shared insights on the current AI wave and emerging investment opportunities in the technology sector.

Established in 1994, TCFA is a US-registered non-profit organization whose purpose is to facilitate the exchange of ideas, knowledge, research and practice in economics and finance, promoting cooperation and development in the field of economics and finance and international markets. Is.

Founded in New York in 2014, Hi2 Global is an investment as a service global asset allocation platform. Hi2 manages alternative investments including global growth equity funds, private credit funds, emerging tech funds and real estate funds, and provides family office services that adopt the OCIO model.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hi2-global-participants-in-the-2023-tcfa-forum-302018636.html

