Hexagon Purus ASA: Award of Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units

Hexagon Purus ASA (“Purus” or the “Group”) has decided to provisionally award 1,040,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 1,940,000 performance share units (“PSUs”, collectively, the “Units”) , which may result in the award of a maximum of 4,920,000 shares to executive management and other key employees of the Group under the 2024 Long-Term Incentive Program (“LTIP”).

The purpose of the program is to align the interests of the participants with the interests of the company’s shareholders. The number of shares that participants will receive under the PSU depends on the share price growth of the Purus share and its share price is Rs.50. Each vested PSU will entitle the holder to acquire up to two shares in the company. , and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to acquire up to one share in the company. The exercise price of all units corresponds to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).

The awards are in accordance with the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors for executive management. The units are non-transferable and will vest in February 2027 subject to the satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions.

Out of the grants, 1,260,000 units were provided to PDMR, as further specified in the attached proforma

for more information:



Mathias Meidel, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emissions mobility for a clean energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus’ products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, marine, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagopurus.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

