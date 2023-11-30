Hewlett Packard Enterprise collaborates with NVIDIA to deliver enterprise-class, full-stack GenAI solutions

Apache has expanded its portfolio of purpose-built, AI-native offerings to enable enterprises to accelerate AI model training, tuning, and inference.

Barcelona, ​​November 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to build enterprise computing solutions for Generative AI (GenAI). The co-engineered, pre-configured AI tuning and inference solution enables enterprises of any size to quickly optimize foundation models using private data and deploy production applications anywhere from edge to cloud. The offering removes the complexity of developing and deploying GenAI infrastructure with full-stack AI tuning and inference solutions from Apache and NVIDIA.

As enterprises develop and deploy GenAI models for use cases like conversational search, business process automation, and content creation, they need a software and infrastructure stack that can be deployed quickly and wherever the business needs it. Can be deployed from there. The new enterprise computing solution for Generative AI is part of an expanded collaboration between Apache and NVIDIA to provide full-stack, out-of-the-box AI solutions. These solutions integrate the NVIDIA AI enterprise software suite with the NVIDIA AI enterprise software suite, including the NVIDIA NeMo framework, along with the Apache Machine Learning Development Environment software, Apache Ezmeral software, Apache ProLiant Compute, and the Apache Cray supercomputer.

“Together, Apache and NVIDIA are in a unique position to deliver a comprehensive AI-native solution that will dramatically simplify the journey of developing and deploying AI models with a portfolio of pre-configured solutions,” Antonio said Neri, President and CEO. Hpe. “The strategic collaboration between VMware and NVIDIA will dramatically lower the barriers for customers looking to transform their businesses with AI.”

“The Generative AI era is accelerating at full speed, with enterprises racing to reimagine their businesses,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our expanded collaboration with Harvey will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications that connect business data to power accurate assistants, informed chatbots, and semantic search.”

Increase AI velocity with a purpose-built AI tuning and inference solution

The Enterprise Computing Solution for Generative AI is a new AI tuning and inference data center solution that provides the ideal entry point for enterprises of all sizes to quickly start their AI journey with a ready-out-of-the-box offering. Does.

With new enterprise computing solutions for generative AI, enterprises can use foundation models pre-trained with their private data to build production applications such as AI chatbots. Additionally, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) further improves the data quality and accuracy of workstream applications.

Apache services to advance any enterprise’s AI journey

Apache Services now offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting services, workforce training and deployment solutions. The new AI services take customers through every step of the journey: GenAI and LLM from discovery to implementation, where customers develop the optimal operating models and hybrid cloud data strategies needed to build, deploy, and scale solutions resulting in transformational outcomes. Are. These comprehensive services are supported by new global Centers of Excellence for AI and Data opening in Spain, the United States, Bulgaria, India and Tunisia.

Apache accelerates AI training with new turnkey solution powered by NVIDIA

At SC23, HBO announced a turnkey supercomputing solution powered by NVIDIA for large enterprises, research institutions, and government organizations to address the first stage of the AI ​​lifecycle: foundational model development and training. The Enterprise Computing Solution for Generative AI is a small form-factor AI solution for enterprise customers that focuses on tuning and inference.

New AI-native architectures and hybrid cloud solutions to accelerate AI model development and deployment

At Apache Discover Barcelona 2023, Apache unveiled its new open, full-stack AI-native architecture and the next series of AI-native and hybrid cloud offerings for machine learning development, data analytics, AI-optimized file storage, AI tuning, and inference declare. professional services.

Availability

The enterprise computing solution for Generative AI will be orderable in Q1CY24.

