Heston Blumenthal says cyber fraudsters are trying to clone his restaurant

Mr Blumenthal says there are ‘always implications’ when fraudsters use your brand – Clara Molden for The Telegraph

Heston Blumenthal has said cyber fraudsters are “sucking the blood” of the restaurant industry as a wave of identity theft hits the sector.

Scammers are setting up fake companies using the names of popular restaurants and then trading on the brands to steal money and goods from banks and suppliers.

Fraudsters will borrow from banks without paying, or place large orders for liquor and other high-value items without paying.

Mr Blumenthal is among those targeted.

The Telegraph was able to find two examples of companies registered last month that misspelled the name of the celebrity chef’s restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. One added an extra n to their first name, while the other added an extra l to the end of their surname.

The restaurateur, who runs the three Michelin-starred Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire, compared fraudsters to parasites who feed on the success of others.

He said: “The name has been cloned, and if they achieve success in the restaurant, it means the clone grows and grows. It’s almost like someone is sucking blood.”

So far, Mr. Blumenthal said the scandals have not prompted any banks or suppliers to seek unpaid bills from him.

Misspelling of Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant Diner found under registered companies

However, he added: “Whenever this happens there are always implications for you in terms of fraudsters using your name or brand to apply for credit. This can certainly create big financial implications for your business.”

Other examples of restaurant fraud include the misspelling of The Clove Club, a two Michelin-starred London restaurant, and the misspelling of Le Dame de Pic, a French restaurant in London’s Four Seasons Hotel.

In many cases the directors of these apparent “clones” have established large numbers of fake restaurants.

In one example, a woman named Magdalena Visek was listed as the director of 19 misspelled restaurants. All were installed last month.

The name Magdalena Wiecek is most associated with the Polish sculptor who died in 2008.

All “cloned” companies were exposed on Companies House, the UK’s official registry of businesses.

Companies House does not currently require people to verify their identity when setting up a business and the onus is on the person setting up the business to ensure that their business name does not infringe copyright.

Mr Blumenthal has written to Companies House chief executive Lewis Smith calling for more to be done to tackle the corporate crime wave.

He said: “[Hospitality] is very difficult. Cooking day after day, and cleaning up at the end of the service so it can be done again the next day. The last thing any of these people would think of doing is checking Companies House.

Mr Blumenthal warned that fraud was damaging to the mental health of chefs and restaurant owners.

The 57-year-old said: “You work 15 hours a day in your restaurant, in your family restaurant or maybe in the pub or wherever, and this is happening. How can you sleep at night?”

London’s Ritz hotel has also been targeted by scammers – Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

The issue of cloned restaurant names came into the spotlight when the BBC revealed that more than 750 fake restaurants had been registered on Companies House in the past six weeks.

Other institutions targeted by fraudsters include the Ottolenghi Group and The Ritz Hotel in London.

Jake Moore, cybersecurity expert at ESET, said: “It is common for criminals to find vulnerabilities.

“Many government systems are in dire need of change. Not verifying the claim or naming the company seems extremely outdated.’

Companies House had previously announced plans to force people to verify their identity when setting up a business.

A Companies House spokesperson said: “We are looking into these matters and are unable to comment further at this time. From March, we will have greater powers to query and remove fraudulent information from the companies register.

“If people tell us that their personal information has been used on the register without their consent, we will use our new powers to act more quickly. We plan to carry out further checks to determine the accuracy of the information provided before it is placed on the register.

“In the longer term we will need to verify the identities of company directors and people entering information to ensure they are who they say they are. “These changes will enable us to crack down on misuse of the register.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com