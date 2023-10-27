Hester Pearse speaks out against LBRY enforcement action: ‘The market could have decided’

Hester Pierce of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a dissenting opinion on the regulator’s lawsuit against blockchain firm LBRY.

In an October 27 statement, Pierce described feeling “unstable” following the SEC’s enforcement action against LBRY in March 2021. In November 2022, a judge ruled in favor of the SEC, ruling that the firm’s LBC token was a security. Although LBRY appealed the decision, the company announced in October that it planned to close, citing millions of dollars in debt due to legal costs.

“This case illustrates the arbitrariness and real-life consequences of the Commission’s misguided enforcement-driven approach to crypto,” Pearce said.

According to Pearce, the SEC’s case against LBRY was “troubling” because there was no evidence of fraud and the firm took a conservative approach to digital assets compared to other crypto projects. The SEC Commissioner suggested that there was no clear path for a project like LBRY to come and register with the regulator, and that even if it managed to do so “it would not be a particularly useful endeavour”.

,[T]The Commission took a very tough approach to this matter,” Pearce said. “For example, following the victory on summary judgment, the Commission sought a monetary remedy of $44 million and claimed that LBRY’s offer to burn all the tokens it held was not sufficient assurance that LBRY would not violate the registration provisions in the future. Will do. The Commission’s requested measures were completely out of proportion to any harm caused.

He added:

“The time and resources we spent on this matter could have been devoted to building a workable regulatory framework that companies like LBRY could follow. “Then the market could decide the fate of LBRY.”

“The Commission’s action forced a group of entrepreneurs to abandon their manufacturing operations,” Pearce said. “Our inconsistent response to this matter will discourage people from experimenting with blockchain technology.”

Pearce has often been a dissenting voice at the SEC in crypto-related enforcement matters. In September, he told Cointelegraph that crypto companies should not give up trying to launch in the United States, but added that he believed the Commission was “far behind” in finding solutions for the regulatory framework.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has often told crypto firms to “come and talk” to the regulator to avoid potential enforcement actions. To date, the regulator has filed lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase and several other companies in the sector.

