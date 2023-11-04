‘He’s 72 months from death’: This young Texan took out 2 mega car loans with interest rates of 13% and 25% – and now he’s stuck. Here’s how to avoid getting stuck in debt

“It’s always an investment!”

This is how Daniel Rivera justified buying two cars using high-interest auto loans totaling $30,638 – unaware of the fact that most cars lose value as soon as they’re driven out.

The 22-year-old auto technician from Lubbock, Texas, explained his debt in detail on Caleb Hammer’s YouTube series “Financial Audit” in July.

At the time of recording, he had a $19,042 loan for a 2016 Scion (now Toyota) iM, with an interest rate of 13.06% over a 72-month term. She took out this loan for her mother, who was trying to get a mortgage and didn’t want to take on additional debt.

Unfortunately, he was included in a two-for-one deal by the car dealers, which meant he borrowed an additional $11,704 with a shocking interest rate of 24.39% over a 72-month term to purchase a 2016 Ford Focus Was.

“I didn’t know I was screwed until the end,” Rivera told Hammer during the episode.

“I think that’s the minimum if we’re keeping it up… and that’s 72 months from death my friend. You can’t buy any of these cars the way you are,” the host replied.

Sadly, Rivera’s struggle is one that millions of Americans face, but with some careful money management there are ways to stay off the road without racking up debt.

getting into debt on an expensive car

With new and used car prices reaching sky-high levels, financing has become indispensable for a growing number of Americans.

But even after spreading the financial load over several years – the most common auto loan terms are 60, 72 and 84 months – many car owners still struggle to make their monthly payments.

Bloomberg recently reported that Americans are falling behind on their car payments at the highest rate in nearly three decades – the percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on their loan rose to 6.11% in September, Which has crossed the previous highest level. 5.95% in January.[behindontheircarpaymentsatthehighestrateinnearlythreedecades—withthepercentageofsubprimeautoborrowersatleast60dayspastdueontheirloansrisingto611%inSeptemberbeatingaprevioushighof595%inJanuary[behindontheircarpaymentsatthehighestrateinnearlythreedecades—withthepercentageofsubprimeautoborrowersatleast60dayspastdueontheirloansrisingto611%inSeptemberbeatingaprevioushighof595%inJanuary

This is partly due to the fact that it costs so much to borrow money today – thanks to aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve to control inflation over the past few years.

According to Edmunds data, the average APR for new and used vehicles in September was 7.4% and 11.4%, respectively.

This shows how tied to his 13.06% and 24.39% loans the young Rivera was, which Hammer described as “absolute death” to his financial health.

The 22-year-old said he plans to refinance his auto loan to get a lower interest rate. But this is only possible if he can maintain his minimum monthly payments and avoid defaulting on his loan – a difficult feat when he found that more than 80% of his $52,000 annual income goes to his debt and significant Life is going towards expenses.

Of course, lenders don’t randomly offer 20+% interest rates, although it may feel that way these days. Rivera had accumulated credit card debt, student loans and she borrowed money to buy equipment for work. He was also being pursued by debt collectors for outstanding medical bills, which could damage his credit score.

It’s important to note that Rivera wasn’t asking for help because he missed payments; The concern was more about the huge amount of high-interest debt.

But as Hammer explained during the episode, the 22-year-old barely had any savings and no emergency fund, so if he found himself in a situation where he had to come up with $2,000 in cash, he could easily may become delinquent and potentially default. his debts.

Crunching the numbers

According to Cox Automotive, the average listing price of a new vehicle in September was $47,397, while the average price of a used vehicle was $26,717.

And that’s just getting the wheels. You then have to pay for your vehicle registration, car insurance, gas, repairs and more. So, if you don’t have thousands of extra dollars stashed away in your savings account, you may have to borrow money to buy a car.

Hammer advised Rivera to consider the Money Guy 20/3/8 car buying rule. To comply with this rule, car buyers must pay 20% of the total cost upfront and have the ability to pay off the car in three years or less, with monthly car payments no more than 8% of your income.

“If you can’t do that you can’t buy a car,” Hammer said. He also said, “You have to shop for a car that fits that criteria by looking at more than one lot” – taking a dig at Rivera, who did not shop because of her “busy schedule” at work.

He also objected to Rivera’s latest plan to buy a third car – none other than a Tesla (TSLA), which has a starting price of $47,490 – which would cause the car technician to sink himself into debt just to “save gas.”

Paying off your car loan in the shortest time will benefit your finances in the long run. Remember, the longer the loan tenure, the lower the monthly payment but the more interest you will have to pay.

There are other downsides to the long loan term, such as Rivera’s 72-month loan term. The older your car is, the more likely you will have to spend money on repairs and maintenance in addition to your monthly loan payments. You also run the risk of falling into negative equity, where you owe more on your auto loan than your vehicle is worth.

If you fall behind on your payments, it’s worth contacting your lender to see if you can get an extension or even refinance your loan with more favorable terms.

