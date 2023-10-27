Hertz is scaling back its EV ambitions as its Teslas keep getting damaged

Rental car company Hertz once envisioned itself as the ultimate EV broker, providing battery-powered vehicles to business travelers, ridehail drivers, and tech novices in an ambitious plan to put the wheels in motion for the EV revolution. The company signed a deal with Tesla and Polestar to buy about 200,000 EVs. The news saw Tesla’s valuation surpass $1 trillion.

But like many other aspects of the EV switch, the scheme is also running into some headwinds. This week, Hertz said it was putting the brakes on its EV rollout, citing the declining resale value of its EVs and high repair costs.

Tesla has been cutting prices to boost sales as it finds itself battling softer demand and more competition. Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said the repair cost was about twice what the company spends on gas car repairs bloomberg,

Part of the problem lies with Hertz’s plan to rent EVs to ridehail drivers. Half of the 100,000 Teslas acquired by Hertz were to be allocated to Uber drivers as part of the deal with the ridehailing company. And the drivers said they loved the Tesla! But Uber drivers also operate their vehicles on the ground. This high rate of usage could cause a lot of damage – certainly more than Hertz expected.

Hertz said it tried to reduce the “high incidence of damage among EV rideshare drivers” by moving some of its fleet to its leisure segment. But it didn’t work as well as the company hoped.

“Surprisingly, it has driven leisure with EVs to nothing,” Scherr said in an earnings call this week. “As a result, R.P.D. [revenue per day] The holiday led to a decline for our electric vehicles, which contributed to lower RPD performance for the company in the quarter.

Keep this in mind: bloomberg says that taking into account its EV costs, Hertz probably would have met Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter. The company’s shares have fallen by about 15 percent in the last five days.

The price cuts have another impact on Hertz. “MSRP [manufacturer suggested retail price] “The decline in EVs through 2023, primarily driven by Tesla, has reduced the fair market value of our EVs compared to last year, such that salvage incurs larger losses and, therefore, greater burden,” Sher. he said.

The earnings report reflects the disproportionate risks that Hertz has taken in its dealings with Tesla and Uber. A few years ago, everyone seemed thrilled: Tesla was getting a huge valuation bump; Uber was getting more EVs into the hands of drivers, helping it reach its goal of a carbon-neutral fleet by 2030; And Hertz had the distinction of making the largest EV purchase in history.

But now we see that those who have EVs bear all the costs. Fleet owners and managers like Hertz live and die on the value and repairability of their assets. And when your asset is a brand of EV that doesn’t have the greatest reputation for quality and dependability, you end up spending more money than you originally expected.

But one-quarter crummy numbers aren’t stopping Hertz from its mission. The company has also struck a deal to acquire 65,000 Polestars, which also don’t have the best reputation for reliability, but are slightly better than Tesla. “Nevertheless we remain committed to our long-term strategy of electrifying the fleet,” Sher said. “We believe in the value of being a first-mover.”

